The young Sunderland star continues to be linked with a move to North East rivals Newcastle United

Their report also notes that West Ham scouts have been tracking the progress of the £25million-rated teenager, while both the Magpies and Manchester United are said to be among the clubs showing interest. Indeed, reports last month also claimed Tottenham had submitted a £38million bid to Sunderland over the international break.

However, Rigg has started Sunderland’s last two five games under head coach Régis Le Bris, taking his total Championship appearances for the season to an impressive 38. The 17-year-old comes from a mixed family of both Newcastle United and Black Cats supporters but has praised the Wearsiders’ fanbase several times in recent months.

What has Chris Rigg said about Sunderland fans?

“They were unbelievable,” Rigg said about Sunderland fans at West Brom after the game recently. “I think every away trip is unbelievable with them fans. But today was special. The sun was out as well, so we didn't really get the sun in Sunderland. But no, they were unbelievable and they helped us finish the game strong.”

Rigg continued: “It's always nice to come to a stadium like this and get the three points, obviously, coming off the back of a loss away at Coventry. So, no, it was nice that the lads put the effort in and we got the three points. We don't stop until the season's over. That's our motto in the changing room. So, we need to keep going, keep fighting and show teams how good we really are, because our performances haven't really been as good as we have been. But like I said before, if we keep picking up the three points, then there's no harm in that at all.”

Asked about how tough the game was to play in, Rigg responded: That's football, isn't it? I think the lads were unbelievable, putting their bodies on the line. The defenders' pattern was unbelievable today. Obviously, Eli came on and he was playing left-back at the end, and that just shows the mentality of the team. So, I think the mentality was great today and hopefully, we can keep that same mentality going forward.

“I've said it before, there's no easy game in this league. Obviously, we're going to have to travel a long way. But I'm going to mention it again, the mentality of the boys is unbelievable. So, I think if we keep the mentality that we had today, I think we'll be fine and hopefully we can come out of this on it.”

What is Chris Rigg’s contract situation at Sunderland?

Rigg put pen to paper on his first professional contract with Sunderland in July 2024, signing a three-year deal that runs through to the summer of 2027. The length of the agreement gives the Black Cats a strong position in any transfer discussions, with no urgency to cash in.

Despite his new deal, the talented teenager continues to draw interest from major clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid. Sunderland are believed to have placed a valuation in the region of £20million to £30million on Rigg and remain eager to keep hold of him as they push for a return to the Premier League.

