Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland striker has addressed the offside calls against Swansea and his team’s upcoming games

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson Isidor has addressed his offside woes against Swansea City and has sent a message to Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers ahead of Sunderland’s upcoming Easter games.

The striker has netted 12 times under head coach Régis Le Bris and is currently the club’s top goal scorer for the season. Beyond his goal tally, Isidor has contributed with two assists during the current campaign, averaging 2.1 shots per game, with the Wearsiders having now secured their place in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

However, the striker is currently struggling for form. Isidor's most recent goal for Sunderland occurred back in March during the Championship match against Leeds United at Elland Road. He opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, giving Sunderland a 1–0 lead before the Black Cats were pegged back and lost 2-1.

Isidor was restored to the starting line-up against Swansea City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday and had the ball in the back of the net following Dan Neil’s through ball only to be flagged offside by the linesman. The attacker also failed to beat the offside trap on several more occasions, adding to a frustrating afternoon as the Black Cats lost 1-0 at home.

“It was tough,” Isidor said after the game against Swansea City. “We were really disappointed about losing that game. We started well, but after we missed some tempo in some passes, also in our construction and in everything. We missed a bit of aggressively, but I think that's something that we can get better for the next four games. I just hope it's going to help us to get better and better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think about my offside, it's a connection with my teammates. I'm trying to get the space every time, or they can drive in, or they can give me the ball. Today the ref was really on it. Sometimes it's good, sometimes it's not. I just can't say it's frustrating. Most important now is to keep fresh our group, and prepare for the important game that we are going to have in May. Yeah, that's it.”

Asked about wanting to bounce back against Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers, Isidor added: “Yeah, of course. They are two good teams. Now we just want to win every game. So that's difficult to accept a game like today when we lose, and we started good. So yeah, we're going to prepare it in the best way. I think it's starting from the training. We need to get better every day in training.”