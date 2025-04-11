Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland fans have responded to potential plans that would see away supporters move back into the lower bowl of the Stadium of Light

Sunderland have confirmed that they will open discussions with supporters over the prospect of moving away fans back into the lower bowl of the Stadium of Light in an attempt to improve match day atmosphere.

The current arrangements, which see travelling supporters housed in the North Stand Upper, will remain in place for the 2025/26 campaign at least due to the fact that the season card renewal process on Wearside has already begun. But the club are exploring their options for future seasons amid concerns that the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light has declined, as revealed in the minutes of a recent meeting between Chief Business Officer David Bruce and the Supporter Collective, with representatives present from the Branch Liaison Council, the Red and White Army and the Senior Supporters' Association.

What has been said about moving away fans at the Stadium of Light?

An excerpt from the minutes of the meeting read: "A new PA system, lighting and standing have been installed at the Stadium of Light to improve the supporter experience. To continue to improve the experience, DB [David Bruce] would like to open discussions on the position of the away fans and the creation of an ‘atmosphere group’. The position of the away fans has been discussed at length at previous meetings, and MB [Senior Supporters' Association] reiterated that the main issue is the displacement of long-standing season ticket holders. At the Coventry City and Leeds United away games, the atmosphere generated was excellent by the home fans. Sunderland away support is always amazing. CR agreed with MB, that moving away fans had been discussed many times. CR [Branch Liaison Council] asked which areas had been considered for relocation and if 330 away fans with Preston North End or 490 Cardiff City fans would make a significant difference to the atmosphere if they moved to the lower bowl.

"DB confirmed the club had not taken a decision as to where away supporters would be re-located to, this would be done in consultation with supporters. PK [Chief Operating Officer] noted that in the Premier League the away ticket allocation would be 3,000. JG [Branch Liaison Council] believes an improved atmosphere starts on the pitch, when the team are committed. DR agreed atmosphere can be reactive to actions on the pitch, but the atmosphere has not reflected the performance over the season. It was noted that this season the atmosphere was the worst in recent memory and with the team having a strong league position, the atmosphere is not creating the edge which Sunderland have been known for in the past (DB).”

What have Sunderland supporters said about the proposed move?

In an effort to gauge supporter opinion on the matter, The Echo took to our social media to ask, “Sunderland should move away fans back into the lower bowl - agree or disagree?” - and it is fair to suggest that feelings are split.

On the one hand, there are those Mackems who believe that the Stadium of Light would benefit from an injection of atmosphere from travelling rivals being closer to the pitch. James Walton, for instance, said: “Agree. Anything to try and bring some atmosphere back as it’s been embarrassing for seasons. At times I’m pretty certain you would hear more noise in a morgue than you do on match day at the SoL.”

Barry Ross echoed James’ sentiment, stating: “More atmosphere on the moon than at the SoL at the moment. No-brainer for me to move away fans down into the lower bowl. It just depends where they'll go - one of the corners is probably a good idea. However, people in those areas will have to move.”

Other fans were equally open to prospect of a reshuffle. Nathan David said: “[Put away fans] back in the South Stand and make the North Stand the home end. Idiotic having the away fans where they are”, while Michael McAllister added: “Fully agree they need moving down, atmosphere was better when they were downstairs.”

But other Sunderland supporters are not so sure. Stephen Wilson said: “It's a no from me - whoever has to move seats are not going to be happy. Some supporters might have had the same seat since the stadium opened then told they have to move.”

Elsewhere, John Wilson questioned why the Black Cats should have to rely on visiting fans to amp up the atmosphere on match days. He said: “We should create our own atmosphere without the need for inspiration from other fans. Don't hear the Kop having to be lifted by away fans? Away fans were moved out if the way because they gave their team too much advantage!”

And finally, David Anderson took a much blunter view of the matter, simply writing: “No! Leave them out the way!”

