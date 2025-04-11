Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland man Alan Browne has revealed his preferred position and has reflected on his injury-hit season

Alan Browne has revealed which position he would prefer to play under Régis Le Bris and outlined his big frustration at Sunderland this season.

Browne joined Sunderland last summer on a free transfer from Championship rivals Preston North End after his contract at Deepdale had expired. Now, with his new team, the Black Cats have managed to improve on last season’s disappointing 16th-place finish and are now aiming for the Premier League after mathematically securing their place in the play-offs with a point away to Norwich City.

Against Norwich City, Browne started in midfield having played at right-back during Sunderland’s previous two games against Millwall and West Brom, with the Black Cats winning both fixtures and keeping two clean sheets after losing 3-0 to Coventry City before the international break.

During the game against the Canaries, Browne was shifted back to full-back in the second half to accommodate the introduction of midfielder Enzo Le Fèe into proceedings at Carrow Road. Though Browne admitted to enjoying his football wherever he is picked to play, the Republic of Ireland international also hinted he would like to play in the middle in an “ideal” world.

“I've played there plenty of times,” Browne said about playing right-back after the game. “It's different in this team because it's a different style of player. There's probably more expected here. The previous game was a tough one because you come up against some really good wingers in this league and I think especially Mikey Johnson at West Brom, he's one of the better ones, especially in 1v1.

“I've had to adapt and just do a shift for the boys with the injuries that we have. Like I said before, I'm just really pleased to be back out there on the pitch. I'm old enough to have the experience to be able to change mid-game and try and adapt quite quickly. I've done it before so it's nothing new to me and thankfully that's the case again today.”

Asked if he would prefer to play in midfield under head coach Le Bris at Sunderland, Browne said: “Yeah, in an ideal world. We've got some good players in there and the boys have done well all season. Anywhere I can play, I'm just happy to put in a shift for the lads.”

Browne also spoke at length about his injury issues this season after joining the club during the summer. Browne suffered a broken leg during the game with Coventry City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship earlier this season and has suffered other niggles throughout the campaign.

“It's been tough,” Browne reflected. “I've never experienced a season like I have this time around. It doesn't help being the first year that I've moved clubs.You want to get off on the right foot and get more games under your belt, show everyone what you can do. I've obviously had a setback and I've had to be patient to get back in. I'm getting around the games and hopefully, that can continue.

“It was disappointing because there was a lot of talk around being dependable and then you go and break your leg and you're out for three or four months. It was tough mentally, but I just thought I needed to get my head down and work as hard as I can to get back. I'm back now for the all-important end of the season and hopefully, I can contribute as much as I can.”

