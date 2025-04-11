Sunderland bosses explain why major ticketing move will benefit fans from next season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland believe that their new ticketing partner, as well as some significant changes behind the scenes, will mean an improved experience for supporters from next season.

The Black Cats confirmed last week that they will begin a new partnership with SeatGeek in July, with their current arrangement with Ticketmaster coming to an end. At a recent meeting with the Sunderland Supporter Collective, club officials explained why they think the move will produce a better outcome for fans.

The minutes read: "The Club is moving to SeatGeek (SG), a new ticketing platform, in the summer. Seat Geek has greatly improved customer functionality and will integrate more fully with some of the key operational pieces, namely the stadium’s entry system. For example, currently when a ticket is bought, one email will be sent confirming the sale and another containing the ticket, this will all change under the new system. The club is confident that SeatGeek will increase the speed of service and supporter experience. Work on the transition is already underway and should be a smooth process for customers.

"DB [David Bruce] & OC [Oscar Chamberlain] underscored that Seat Geek is more compatible with mobile devices, as it has been built from the fans’ perspective and will improve the match going experience. JY [Branch Liaison Council] emphasised the importance of very clear information in press releases or digital updates to fans to reduce confusion.

"A new ticket office manager has been appointed, with significant experience in football. There has been additional recruitment in the ticket office and improvements have been made to customer service. PK [Chief Operating Officer Paul Kingsmore] recognised that at peak times challenges remain. Senior management have been more actively involved and will continue to be, as the club recognise the importance of good customer service regarding ticketing."

Sunderland also moved to allay concerns over a recent change in policy with regards to junior season tickets. In their initial information pack regarding 2025/26 season cards, the club confirmed that anyone attending less than 70% of games would risk having their card cancelled. The move sparked a huge backlash from supporters, particularly given the additional challenges many faces getting to games moved for TV coverage.

Sunderland moved to clarify the decision in the days that followed and speaking at the meeting, Chief Operating Officer Paul Kingsmore explained the logic behind the move.

The minutes read: "PK apologised for not consulting fans and fan groups on the introduction of the 70% attendance threshold for U14 tickets for daytime games and acknowledged errors in the initial communication of the proposal. The intention is not to penalise fans living away from Sunderland or children who can’t attend due to school or sporting commitments. They are at no risk of losing their season tickets. The intention is to address the issue of abuse around this category, including adults buying and entering the stadium on a concession ticket or fans who simply block seats by buying a season ticket to guarantee a Wembley ticket or to reserve a seat/ extra legroom.

"JY & CR raised concerns as to how this will be effectively monitored and noted that children who play sport will not be able to attend 12:30 pm kick-offs. MB [Senior Supporters' Association] believes most fans will support the Club in addressing misuse of season tickets, providing it does not penalise young supporters.

"PK reiterated that the intention is not to penalise children in these circumstances and noted that there had been no discernible drop off in renewals. DR [Red & White Army] thanked the club for acknowledging that the lack of consultation was an error, agreeing with MB that fans across the country generally support any attempts to stop the misuse of tickets. The Red and White Army wanted to place on record the belief that just because supporters continued to renew tickets, it did not mean that fans are satisfied with the decision and that, as the end of the first year of the new TV deal, which SAFC voted for, approaches that it should be acknowledged that while the deal has brought extra revenue for the club, it has brought additional challenges and disruption for fans. DR asked the Club to bear this in mind when communicating decisions to fans."