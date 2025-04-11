Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Romaine Mundle has been nominated for a Championship award.

Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle has been nominated for the Championship’s Goal of Month award for March following his late equaliser against Preston North End.

The wide man rescued a point for the Black Cats on home soil at the Stadium of Light with a looping ranged effort into the top corner which gave visiting goalkeeper Freddie Woodman no chance. Mundle’s 86th-minute strike restored parity on Wearside, and ensured that Regis Le Bris’ side eventually grinded out a 1-1 draw. But while the result may have been relatively inauspicious, the goal itself was enough to catch the eye of league officials.

In a statement, the EFL said: “Some shots cannot be saved. Mundle took one touch to his right before tracing a perfect arc with his 25-yard angled shot which curled and dipped in perfect harmony to find the top corner.”

Alongside Mundle, Sheffield United striker Tyrese Campbell, Hull City star Joao Pedro, and Luton Town midfielder Jordan Clark have also been recognised. Fans are invited to vote for their favourite goal on EFL.com before 5pm on Monday, April 14th. Supporters' votes will then be combined with the choices from a panel to determine the winners. The judging panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL experts Don Goodman and David Prutton.

What did Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle say about his goal against Preston North End?

Speaking at the time, Mundle - who had been introduced as a substitute against Preston - said: “When I came on, I just wanted to just take some risks, help the team out a bit. Sometimes it will pay off, sometimes it won't and obviously today it did pay off. So, I’m happy about that and happy that we got the point in the end. For me, coming back from injury is just about getting that first goal back, and hopefully, it just takes off from here. Just keep the momentum, but the main thing is just the team getting the results from me every game.”

What is Romaine Mundle’s current injury status?

Mundle has endured an interrupted campaign due to injuries, and was sidelined again after suffering a hamstring complaint in last weekend’s 1-0 win over West Brom. Speaking ahead of a midweek contest with Norwich City, head coach Le Bris said: “Romaine has a hamstring injury but we don’t know yet the timeline.

“We need to seek some further advice from some specialists and so we will have to wait a little bit. It’s possible [his season could be over], we’ll have to make a decision about the situation. It’s not up to us really, we need to specific advice before we can make a specific decision.”

