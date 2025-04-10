Sunderland welcome Swansea City to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon looking to build on a positive run of results since the international break.
Swansea meanwhile are in good form under interim boss Alan Sheehan and all but secured their Championship status with an emphatic win over Plymouth Argyle in midweek. Here’s the team news from both sides as we have it at this stage...
1. Romaine Mundle - out
Sunderland are seeking specialist advice on a hamstring injury and so don't yet know exactly how long he'll be out - but it's clear that he'll be absent for a period and might not feature again this season. | Frank Reid
2. Salis Abdul Samed - doubt
Midfielder returned to training on Monday after a calf injury and is expected to return to the squad when Swansea City visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday, providing he comes through the final training sessions of the week with no issues. | Frank Reid
3. Jobe Bellingham - doubt
Bellingham missed the 0-0 draw with Norwich City due to an ankle issue but Regis Le Bris explained afterwards that it was only a very minor injury and that Sunderland were effectively resting the midfielder. Should be back in the squad this weekend though the Black Cats won't take any risks. | Getty Images
4. Ian Poveda - out
Has endured a frustrating season with injury and is still yet to start a league game. Le Bris said he's potentially set to return in early May and so could play a part in the play-offs. | Frank Reid
