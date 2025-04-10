The Sunderland and Swansea City team and injury news with 11 out and four doubts - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 10th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST

Sunderland are back in action on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland welcome Swansea City to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon looking to build on a positive run of results since the international break.

Swansea meanwhile are in good form under interim boss Alan Sheehan and all but secured their Championship status with an emphatic win over Plymouth Argyle in midweek. Here’s the team news from both sides as we have it at this stage...

Sunderland are seeking specialist advice on a hamstring injury and so don't yet know exactly how long he'll be out - but it's clear that he'll be absent for a period and might not feature again this season.

1. Romaine Mundle - out

Sunderland are seeking specialist advice on a hamstring injury and so don't yet know exactly how long he'll be out - but it's clear that he'll be absent for a period and might not feature again this season. | Frank Reid

Midfielder returned to training on Monday after a calf injury and is expected to return to the squad when Swansea City visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday, providing he comes through the final training sessions of the week with no issues.

2. Salis Abdul Samed - doubt

Midfielder returned to training on Monday after a calf injury and is expected to return to the squad when Swansea City visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday, providing he comes through the final training sessions of the week with no issues. | Frank Reid

Bellingham missed the 0-0 draw with Norwich City due to an ankle issue but Regis Le Bris explained afterwards that it was only a very minor injury and that Sunderland were effectively resting the midfielder. Should be back in the squad this weekend though the Black Cats won't take any risks.

3. Jobe Bellingham - doubt

Bellingham missed the 0-0 draw with Norwich City due to an ankle issue but Regis Le Bris explained afterwards that it was only a very minor injury and that Sunderland were effectively resting the midfielder. Should be back in the squad this weekend though the Black Cats won't take any risks. | Getty Images

Has endured a frustrating season with injury and is still yet to start a league game. Le Bris said he's potentially set to return in early May and so could play a part in the play-offs.

4. Ian Poveda - out

Has endured a frustrating season with injury and is still yet to start a league game. Le Bris said he's potentially set to return in early May and so could play a part in the play-offs. | Frank Reid

