It remains to be seen whether Regis Le Bris will start Tommy Watson against Norwich City on Tuesday

On Tuesday evening, Sunderland travel to face Norwich City in the Championship, and it remains to be seen who Regis Le Bris will opt to start out on the left wing at Carrow Road.

Last time out, Romaine Mundle was forced off early against West Brom, and speaking in a press conference on Monday afternoon, the Black Cats head coach suggested it was still unclear as to the exact severity of the issue.

“Romaine has a hamstring injury but we don’t know yet the timeline,” Le Bris explained. “We need to seek some further advice from some specialists and so we will have to wait a little bit. It’s possible [his season could be over], we’ll have to make a decision about the situation. It’s not up to us really, we need specific advice before we can make a specific decision.”

In Mundle’s absence, responsibility would ordinarily fall to teenage deputy Tommy Watson, but on Saturday afternoon at The Hawthorns, it was Eliezer Mayenda who came on for his crocked teammate, with Milan Aleksic also introduced late on as the Brighton-bound wide man watched from the bench.

Le Bris has since hinted that Watson still has a role to play this season, stating: “At the weekend, it was a decision purely connected with the game. That was the dynamic, and the choice we had to make as a coach and a staff. Tommy is available and connected with the team. He is a Sunderland player, and is motivated to be promoted at the end of the season. I have no worries over him and, for the next stage of the season, Tommy will be a Sunderland player to the end and I am really confident about using him as a left winger, a right winger or even in other positions until the end of the season.”

But as uncertainty reigns, The Echo put the question to Sunderland supporters on our social media pages, themselves, asking whether they believed Watson should be returned to the starting XI against Norwich in midweek - and it is safe to say that opinions are split.

What did Sunderland fans say about Tommy Watson starting against Norwich City?

One of the overwhelming sentiments conveyed by fans in the build-up to Tuesday’s match is that it would be unfair to drop the ever-effective Mayenda for Watson - even if it means playing the Spaniard out of position.

@safc_lex, for instance, said: “I think Mayenda should start ahead of him if it looks like Mundle isn’t fit, but it’s got nothing to do with him nicking off to Brighton. Watson’s looked way off the pace since his injury compared to Mayenda who caused all sorts of problems in Saturday and ALWAYS gives 100%”.

Similarly, @AshmanJase said: “Mayenda every day of the week - was on the pitch for two minutes and we scored off his direct running. It’s not even a question at this point.”

Elsewhere, some supporters expressed the concern that Watson’s looming move to Brighton could cause fans to turn on him more readily if he didn’t make the desired impact on Sunderland’s promotion push.

@Pricenator said: “I’d rather play Simon Moore. First tackle he shirks or [the first time he] pulls out of a 50/50 there’ll be immense scrutiny and could quickly turn an atmosphere toxic.”

Likewise, @gazk_mackem said: “Give it to somebody who is going to be with us next year even if that is another kid in the academy. It's now up to Brighton to develop him, not us, and you also don't want any negativity in the stands. One wrong pass or shot, the fans will turn on him.”

There are also those supporters who would like to see Le Bris put more faith in rarely-seen Serbian prospect Milan Aleksic, who has struggled for consistent minutes this season. @Joshdow91 is emblematic of this school of thought, stating: “Aleksic deserves a bit of game time.”

But while many Sunderland fans are not keen on the idea of Watson featuring against Norwich, there are plenty of others who would like to see the starlet play his part between now and the end of the campaign.

In response to the question over whether Watson should start on Tuesday, @BelfieldDoug, for instance, said: “Absolutely, he is still our player.” Fellow Mackem @pauljacques83 concurred, adding: “Agree, he is our player for the rest of the season and to not play him is just spiting ourselves.”

Elsewhere, @hard1nngs said: “If Mundle is out he [Watson] is our best left winger and he is still a Sunderland player until next season. Unless he is throwing a strop - which we’ve seen nothing to suggest that he is - I don’t see why we’d disadvantage ourselves by playing players out of position.”

Similarly, @benjerooney1 said: “Too many of our fans letting feelings get involved. He is a fully-fit, talented LW - it would be silly not to play him (and Aleksic and Mayenda are just obviously not left wingers).”

Ultimately, however, there are those who are willing to trust fully in Le Bris’ ruling on the matter. @joelewins, for example, said: “If RLB believes he has the right attitude and will perform at his best then there isn’t an issue. However, if not, then it’s questionable why he is even in the squad. He is the obvious Mundle replacement and if he had not signed for another club he would be playing. One for RLB to sort.”