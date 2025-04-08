Sunderland are back in Championship action when they face Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.
It’s a big game for both sides, with the hosts in real need of a win to maintain their now slim hopes of making the top six. Sunderland, meanwhile, are looking to maintain their momentum ahead of what will almost certainly be a play-off campaign in May. Both bosses have a number of injury concerns ahead of the game - here’s all the team news as we have it...
1. Romaine Mundle - out
Sunderland are seeking specialist advice on a hamstring injury and so don't yet know exactly how long he'll be out - but it's clear that he'll be absent for a period and might not feature again this season. | Frank Reid
2. Callum Doyle - out
The former Sunderland loanee has suffered a calf injury and won't be involved on Tuesday night, and there is some doubt as to whether he will be able to play again this season. | Getty Images
3. Salis Abdul Samed - out
Midfielder returned to training on Monday after a calf injury and is expected to return to the squad when Swansea City visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday. | Frank Reid
4. Ian Poveda - out
Has endured a frustrating season with injury and is still yet to start a league game. Le Bris said he's potentially set to return in early May and so could play a part in the play-offs. | Frank Reid
