The Norwich City and Sunderland team and injury news with 15 ruled out - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 8th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST

Sunderland are looking to make it three Championship wins in a row on Tuesday night

Sunderland are back in Championship action when they face Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

It’s a big game for both sides, with the hosts in real need of a win to maintain their now slim hopes of making the top six. Sunderland, meanwhile, are looking to maintain their momentum ahead of what will almost certainly be a play-off campaign in May. Both bosses have a number of injury concerns ahead of the game - here’s all the team news as we have it...

Sunderland are seeking specialist advice on a hamstring injury and so don't yet know exactly how long he'll be out - but it's clear that he'll be absent for a period and might not feature again this season.

1. Romaine Mundle - out

Sunderland are seeking specialist advice on a hamstring injury and so don't yet know exactly how long he'll be out - but it's clear that he'll be absent for a period and might not feature again this season. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The former Sunderland loanee has suffered a calf injury and won't be involved on Tuesday night, and there is some doubt as to whether he will be able to play again this season.

2. Callum Doyle - out

The former Sunderland loanee has suffered a calf injury and won't be involved on Tuesday night, and there is some doubt as to whether he will be able to play again this season. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Midfielder returned to training on Monday after a calf injury and is expected to return to the squad when Swansea City visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

3. Salis Abdul Samed - out

Midfielder returned to training on Monday after a calf injury and is expected to return to the squad when Swansea City visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Has endured a frustrating season with injury and is still yet to start a league game. Le Bris said he's potentially set to return in early May and so could play a part in the play-offs.

4. Ian Poveda - out

Has endured a frustrating season with injury and is still yet to start a league game. Le Bris said he's potentially set to return in early May and so could play a part in the play-offs. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Norwich City FC
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice