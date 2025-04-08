Régis Le Bris has a number of big selection decisions to make as Sunderland face Norwich City looking to make it three Championship wins in a row.
Here’s how we think he’ll go...
1 / 5
Sunderland are back in Championship action at Carrow Road on Tuesday night
Régis Le Bris has a number of big selection decisions to make as Sunderland face Norwich City looking to make it three Championship wins in a row.
Here’s how we think he’ll go...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.