Sunderland fell to their second home defeat of the season against Swansea City

Swansea City boss Alan Sheehan praised his players for showing character and resilience in the win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The visitors were almost rewarded for an aggressive tactical approach in the opening 25 minutes, spurning some excellent chances created as a result of their decision to press Sunderland high up the pitch. The Black Cats improved as the half went on but Swansea City took the lead through Ben Cabango's after the interval and defended resolutely thereafter.

It means Swansea have now taken 17 points from 9 games since Sheehan took over and he feels the performance was evidence of the character and resilience that has been built at the club in recent weeks.

"It's the third game of the week, coming up here against a very good team and we respect how good a team they are," Sheehan said.

"First 20,25 minutes we came out the block really quickly and created some big chances - you need to take them big moments against teams like this.

"Then they controlled possession really, and we had to try and control the spaces. I think we did, they didn't create much. We scored 15/20 minutes into the second half and it was a little end-to-end and then last 20/25 minutes we have to defend the box with our lives and that's what we did. We're in a really good place, to be a good team you need to build resilience and character, and the third game of the week, defending a lead with 20 minutes to go, that's where you do it.

"We drew 2-2 at Leeds a few weeks ago but I was disappointed we didn't go in 3, 4-1 up at half time. We want to be brave, bold and we understand that if you want to be that aggressive... one little bit of quality where I feel like our press on the money and then all of a sudden Patrick Roberts can beat it with that little bit of magic and come out the other side - we were very aggressive and we could have been more clinical, but the players gave me absolutely everything. We had to respect how good a team they are but we want to the the best team we can be and so you've got to throw punches as well."

Swansea City boss has play-off message for Sunderland

Sheehan's staff and players celebrated the win with the travelling supporters after the final whistle and the interim boss said he was loving life managing at a 'wonderful club'.

Sheehan said there was strong 'mutual respect' between the two clubs and added that he hopes Sunderland succeed in the play-offs.

"Huge credit to our fans, it's a long trip," Sheehan said.

"I know Sunderland have it most weeks as well and it takes a lot of hard-earned money for these fans. You want to put the performance in for them. I'm enjoying this job because it's a wonderful football club and it's the same up here, a wonderful football club. I really wish Sunderland well for the play-offs. We found a way to get the win today against an extremely good team, I have a huge amount of respect for Sunderland."