Sunderland fell to their second home defeat of the season against Swansea City

Sunderland's disappointing home defeat to Swansea City does little to impact their comfortable position in the table but it will magnify concerns about the team's attacking output ahead of that play-off campaign in May.

Sunderland laboured throughout and though Swansea did not create much following an initial flurry, it was hard to argue that their defensive discipline and organisation warranted the win.

Though Sunderland had the ball in the net early when Dan Neil found Wilson Isidor with a lovely through ball, the offside flag had long been raised by the time the striker had converted and in truth it was a slick move that went firmly against the early run of play.

There has been a clear stylistic shift for Swansea City under interim boss Alan Sheehan and their direct style caused problems for Sunderland early on, coupled with a very aggressive press that the Black Cats struggled to play through.

The hosts would have been behind if not for some poor finishing from Lewis O'Brien, who spurned a host of early openings and one big chance when Alan Browne turned and played a pass directly into his path.

Sunderland were struggling to build up play effectively, losing the ball in dangerous areas.

From that challenging beginning the hosts did begin to improve, the chances drying up for Swansea in a game that became increasingly stop start as the half went on. There were some openings for Le Bris's side, often through Swansea themselves losing the ball. Tommy Watson had a big chance when Josh Key turned a pass from Chris Rigg straight into his path, but Lawrence Vigouroux made a good save with his left boot. It had become a fairly even game by the interval, but with Sunderland struggling to find their best form and Isidor cutting an increasingly frustrated figure up front having being caught offside multiple times.

The second half started in much the same fashion, with neither side creating many chances but Sunderland enjoying more possession than they had done in the early stages.

The opening goal came from nowhere in truth, Swansea City whipping a free kick into the box from the right flank after Watson was adjudged to have fouled Ronald. Ben Cabango's header hit the crossbar, but Anthony Patterson was unable to keep out his follow up.

Le Bris had already lined up two substitutions, with both Enzo Le Fee and Eliezer Mayenda joining the action immediately after the goal. They had an immediate impact in lifting the tempo of Sunderland's play, though chances remained few and far between. Le Fee was influential, dropping deep to gather possession and linking up with the attacking players further up the pitch.

Despite Sunderland's improvement, chances remained few and far between and Vigouroux had little to do as Swansea defended their lead with no real fuss. Though Sunderland's defensive endeavour has been much improved since the international break, their lack of attacking spark is starting to emerge as a concern ahead of the play-offs.

While a slight dip in intensity might be inevitable given the play-offs have already been secured, the lack of chance creation on home turf in particular needs addressing. This game underlined the importance not just of Le Fee but also of Mayenda, who increasingly looks like Sunderland's best chance of a goal.

There is much for Le Bris to work on in the weeks ahead.

