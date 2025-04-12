Sunderland fell to their second home defeat of the Championship campaign on Saturday afternoon.
Ben Cabango’s second-half goal from a set piece proved the difference in a game low on quality and clear chances. Here’s how we rated the Black Cats...
1. Anthony Patterson
Didn't have a great deal to do throughout the game and almost kept Cabango's close-range effort out but was unable to do so. 6
2. Trai Hume
Made some important challenges in the first half and out in one or two decent crosses that could have yielded something on another day. 6
| Phil Smith Photo: Phil Smith
3. Chris Mepham
Wasn’t troubled too much for the majority of the game and defended well enough. Couldn’t quite get those passes over the top that have worked well this season going. 6
| Phil Smith Photo: Phil Smith
4. Luke O'Nien
Luke O'NienA fairly steady game and one or two good passes that opened up the pitch in a poor team display on home turf. 6
| Phil Smith Photo: Phil Smith
