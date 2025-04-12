'Vital': Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player rating photos with lots of 5s after Swansea City defeat

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 12th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2025, 17:19 BST

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Swansea City at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland fell to their second home defeat of the Championship campaign on Saturday afternoon.

Ben Cabango’s second-half goal from a set piece proved the difference in a game low on quality and clear chances. Here’s how we rated the Black Cats...

Didn’t have a great deal to do throughout the game and almost kept Cabango’s close-range effort out but was unable to do so. 6

1. Anthony Patterson

Didn't have a great deal to do throughout the game and almost kept Cabango's close-range effort out but was unable to do so. 6

Made some important challenges in the first half and out in one or two decent crosses that could have yielded something on another day. 6

2. Trai Hume

Made some important challenges in the first half and out in one or two decent crosses that could have yielded something on another day. 6

Wasn’t troubled too much for the majority of the game and defended well enough. Couldn’t quite get those passes over the top that have worked well this season going. 6

3. Chris Mepham

Wasn't troubled too much for the majority of the game and defended well enough. Couldn't quite get those passes over the top that have worked well this season going. 6

Luke O'NienA fairly steady game and one or two good passes that opened up the pitch in a poor team display on home turf. 6

4. Luke O'Nien

Luke O'NienA fairly steady game and one or two good passes that opened up the pitch in a poor team display on home turf. 6

