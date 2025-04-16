Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to Sunderland coach Carlton Fairweather after he passed away earlier this week.

Former Sunderland youngster Nathan Greenwood paid an emotional tribute to Black Cats coach Carlton Fairweather after he passed away at the age of 63 earlier this week.

Greenwood joined the Academy of Light ranks from Northern League neighbours Seaham Red Star during the summer of 2019 and went on to play alongside the likes of Anthony Patterson, Dan Neil and Bali Mumba throughout a year-long spell with the Black Cats youngsters. Greenwood was released in July 2020 and returned to Red Star before going on to spend time with North East non-league clubs such as Whickham, Consett and West Auckland Town.

Carlton Fairweather | Getty

However, it was in the colours of Shildon where the 24-year-old provided a poignant moment as he scored in the Railwaymen’s Durham Challenge Cup final win against Whickham in the first game to be held at the Stadium of Light since the sad news of Fairweather’s passing was announced just hours earlier. The popular coach was described as ‘inspirational’ by Greenwood and he revealed the impact the former Wimbledon star had made on him during the early years of his career.

Speaking just minutes after the cup final win, Greenwood told The Echo: “As soon as the ball hit the back of the net, it felt amazing and I looked for my family straightaway. It’s been a difficult day with the news about Carlton Fairweather earlier today because he’s probably been the person that inspired me most in my football career. It’s a sad day and that goal was for Carlton because he’s the most inspirational person I’ve met and I know a lot of others would say the same. He was an unbelievable person and you saw the responses when the news came out, there were so many people showing their love towards him and towards his family.”

“We all know how loved he was”

Former Sunderland youngster Nathan Greenwood has paid tribute to Black Cats coach Carlton Fairweather following his passing earlier this week (photo Martyn Tweddle) | Martyn Tweddle

Greenwood revealed he had been in contact with Fairweather after the recent news he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and believes the response he received told you everything you need to know about why Black Cats club was so admired on Wearside.

“When the news about him broke a few weeks back I text him and he replied straightaway. That sums him up. He told me to keep working at my game, keep working hard and he’s just so unselfish, he always looked out for everyone else and it’s a really sad day for Sunderland but we all know how loved he was.”

“I still think I have a lot to give”

Shildon celebrate their Durham Challenge Cup final win against Whickham (photo Martyn Tweddle) | Martyn Tweddle

The return to the Stadium of Light for Wednesday night’s Durham Challenge Cup final proved to be a successful one for Greenwood as Shildon eased to a comfortable win against their Northern League rivals. A Ben Reay goal put the Railwaymen in front just before the midway point of the first-half before Greenwood doubled the lead against his former club with a powerful drive 11 minutes after the restart. A late own-goal and a Oliver Green strike ensured Shildon won the Challenge Cup for the first time since 2019 and they will now set their focus on securing promotion back into the Northern Premier League via the Northern League play-offs.

Greenwood described winning at the Stadium of Light as ‘an unbelievable feeling’ and immediately set his sights on climbing the football pyramid with the Railwaymen.

“Playing here brings back memories of playing for the Under-23s and it does hurt when you get released because you have to find work and you’re not in full-time football. But it’s so enjoyable playing as a semi-pro and it’s been enjoyable meeting the lads at Shildon. Getting the recognition from the supporters, it’s an unbelievable feeling because this is a really good club and one I just love. I want to go higher, I want to go as high as I can to be honest and I want that to happen with Shildon. I feel like I’ve still got potential, I’m only 24, some may think that’s old, but I still think I have a lot to give.”

