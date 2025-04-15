Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland announced the sad passing of coach Carlton Fairweather on Tuesday afternoon

Sunderland coach Carlton Fairweather has sadly died, aged 63.

Carlton Fairweather: 1961-2025

The former Wimbledon winger and long-serving Sunderland coach was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, prompting an outpouring of support and tributes from across the football community. Fairweather was beloved at the Academy of Light and will be widely remembered for his unwavering dedication to the game, both as a player and as a mentor to several generations of young talent.

Born on September 22, 1961, in Camberwell, London, Fairweather carved out a distinguished playing career during the 1980s, most notably with Wimbledon. A key part of the club’s remarkable rise through the divisions, he made over 130 league appearances and netted 26 goals. He was part of the famous 'Crazy Gang' era, and although injury kept him from appearing in the 1988 FA Cup final, his contributions to the club’s golden period were significant.

Following his playing days, which included a stint at Carlisle United, Fairweather transitioned seamlessly into coaching—a path that led him to Sunderland in 2003, where he became a beloved and influential figure in the club’s academy and community programmes. His passion for development was evident in the many players he helped guide, both on the pitch and off it. He also managed Sunderland Ladies between 2014 and 2017, overseeing the team during their time in the top flight of English women’s football, and more recently has had a major impact working within the academy system.

Kristjaan Speakman leads Sunderland tributes

Sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman said after the news was announced: “Carlton’s personality and charisma was unique. He worked across all aspects of our Club and the reason he’s so highly thought of is down to his dedication, humility, and work ethic. Within a sporting environment, you need consistency, and Carlton’s character very rarely shifted from enthusiastic, bubbly, and infectious. Add this to someone who crafted their skill of coaching and mentoring over so many years and it’s a special mix. I was blessed to spend time with Carlton on many occasions and he always brought the gift of wisdom, a gift only very few people can give. He will be truly missed by all within our Club.”

In March 2025, Sunderland confirmed the news of his cancer diagnosis, with tributes pouring in from players, staff and fans alike. Robin Nicholls, the club’s academy manager, praised Fairweather’s “outstanding dedication” and the indelible mark he has left on the club and its people.

Players and staff recently came together to celebrate his work and impact when Preston North End visited the Stadium of Light earlier this month, with Fairweather presented to the home crowd before the game, before a guard of honour was formed for the beloved coach.

Sunderland captain Dan Neil said ahead of the game against Preston North End: “Carlton has had a massive influence on my personal development coming up through the academy and I know it’s the same for many others who came through. Many of those are in the first team now and others who have gone on to play for other teams. His personality in and around the building was amazing. He lights up whatever room he comes into, and he has an infectious smile and laugh. From myself and on behalf of the rest of the Lads, we want to wish him all the very best.”

Current Sunderland Women’s boss Mel Reay added: “Carlton and I worked together when the women's team was in the WSL. He always showed a passion for coaching and making players better. He was a pleasure to work alongside, and even now is a huge supporter of the women’s team. I will always the remember our first game in the WSL against Liverpool live on BT Sport. We made a substitution when we won a penalty, Brooke Chaplen spent a while waiting to take the spot kick and the commentator was giving us some stick for our timing. Brooke smashed the ball into the net which saw us pick up three points in the opening fixture and watching and listening to it back made us laugh!”

After the news was announced, Sunderland’s club site read: “The Club has lost an exceptionally talented coach and an even greater friend, who impacted and inspired so many with his vibrant spirit and infectious smile.

“From players and staff to supporters, Carlton will forever be remembered on Wearside by all fortunate enough to cross his path. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Sunderland AFC are with Carlton’s wife, Lesley, his children Jordan, Elliott and Tyla, and everybody who knew and loved him.”

The wider footballing world remembers Carlton Fairweather

The Echo would like to extend our sympathies to Carlton’s friends, family and colleagues at this sad time. Several former Sunderland figures also added their voices to the tributes.

Ex-manager Peter Reid posted: “RIP Carlton,’ as former striker Stephen Elliott added: “RIP Carlton. A lovely man with a heart of gold.” Former Black Cat Darren Holloway also said: “Sad sad news! RIP. Carlton.”

Sunderland writer Phil Smith wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Carlton Fairweather. A lovely man who always had a huge smile on his face whenever you came across him. Know he had a huge impact on so many lives and careers. Leaves a true legacy at Sunderland. RIP Carlton.”

Colleague James Copley added: “My thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Carlton Fairweather, who has sadly passed away. I didn't know Carlton but saw him around the place a lot, always with a smile. His contribution to the club's academy is immeasurable. RIP.”

Former club Wimbledon also released a statement on their website after the news. It read: “Everyone at AFC Wimbledon was deeply saddened to learn that popular former Dons winger Carlton Fairweather has passed away.”

The club continued: “To this day Carlton is fondly remembered by the Wimbledon faithful and will be sorely missed by all those who knew him well. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. RIP Carlton.”