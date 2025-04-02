Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is one new contract Sunderland should prioritise over the coming weeks and months as they look to secure promotion into the Premier League.

Sunderland will head into the closing weeks of the season with some major calls to make over the immediate future of a number of loan signings.

The temporary addition of Roma attacking midfielder Enzo Le Fee proved to be a pleasant surprise for Black Cats supporters and there is an option to convert that move into a permanent switch if Regis Le Bris can lead his side back into the Premier League this season. Chris Mepham has proven his worth since joining on a temporary deal from Bournemouth and would be a useful addition - although it seems likely there will be plenty of suitors for the Wales international if he leaves the Cherries on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

It also seems unlikely Salis Abdul Samed or Jayden Danns will be part of a Sunderland squad next season and they look set to return to Lens and Liverpool respectively when their loan deals come to a close in May. However, there are some more pressing matters for the Stadium of Light hierarchy as a number of key players that will enter the final year of their existing deals this summer. They include key winger Patrick Roberts, the ever popular Luke O’Nien and highly-rated full-back Dennis Cirkin - but it is a new deal for club captain Dan Neil that should be given high priority status.

What has Regis Le Bris said about Dan Neil’s contract situation?

Speaking in January, Le Bris confirmed ‘many conversations’ had taken place with Neil’s agent as he entered the final 18 months of his current deal. As yet, there has been no breakthrough in talks - but Le Bris’ admiration for the Academy of Light graduate would indicate the Black Cats boss would be keen to tie down the future of his captain.

He said: “I don’t know what is happening with his [Neil's] contract at the minute. I know that the club, with Kristjaan [Speakman] especially, has many conversations with his agent. That is probably in progress, although I don’t know exactly. He is a very important player for us.

“On the pitch, it is sometimes not easy to assess the way in which he helps the team to solve the problems we face. He is tactically very smart and can understand what happens on the pitch very quickly. He can solve things, and share with his team-mates what is important to do. If it doesn’t work, then he will change later and he has a very good connection with the staff. He is the captain. Sometimes, you can have the armband but not necessarily lead on the pitch. With him, he is very impressive.”

What has Dan Neil said about his Sunderland future on contract talks?

Speaking to The Echo in December, the Black Cats captain said: "It's not really had an impact on me. In terms of the contract stuff, my only goal is to get us promoted this season. That's everyone's goal this season and we just need to keep plugging away. All that [contract talk etc] is background noise, I'm here and all I'm interested in is those automatic places and getting us promoted back to the Premier League.”

Why should Dan Neil be handed a new contract by Sunderland?

First and foremost, the former Hebburn Town Junior is Black Cats captain and has established himself as a key figure within Le Bris’ setup. It is sometimes easy to forget just how far Neil has come since making his senior debut as a late substitute in an EFL Trophy win against Morecambe way back in November 2018. A first professional goal followed just under three years later in a 2-1 win against Accrington Stanley and Neil was part of the Black Cats squad that secured promotion into the Championship in May 2022. At the age of just 23, the midfielder is rapidly closing in on a double century of appearances for Sunderland and tying down the future of a player that has become a key cog in their side would send out of a positive message to the rest of the first-team squad.

However, perhaps more importantly, it would also send a decisive message to promising youngsters within the Academy of Light as they look to progress into the senior set-up under Le Bris. Much like his fellow midfielder Chris Rigg and goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, Neil is a clear example of how the Black Cats will give youngsters an opportunity to thrive at a senior level if they show the correct attitude and ability during the formative years of their professional careers.

There are also pressing financial reasons to tie down Neil’s future over the coming months and his present situation mirrors that of young winger Tommy Watson, who will join Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion this summer in deal worth an initial £10m. There were somewhat surprise links with a move to Serie A giants Roma in recent months and Everton are believed to be keen admirers of the Black Cats skipper. Allowing Neil to enter the final months of his current deal would put Sunderland at risk of losing their captain for a cut-price fee next January or allow him to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of England from the turn of the year.

