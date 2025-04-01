Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland striker is reportedly close to a Derby return.

Former Sunderland and Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn is reportedly closing in on a shock return to Derby County - though he might not play for John Eustace’s side.

Boyhood Sunderland fan Waghorn graduated from the club’s academy system, and made his first team debut as a 17-year-old in 2007, playing on the left side of midfield during a 4-0 defeat to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United. Earlier this year, the 35-year-old announced his retirement from playing in an emotional social media post.

Waghorn has enjoyed a superb career, with loan spells with Charlton Athletic and Leicester City coming before the South Shields-born player left the Stadium of Light to join the Foxes permanently in 2010. From there, he became a familiar figure in the EFL, representing the likes of Hull City, Millwall, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town, Coventry City, and Huddersfield Town, and netting 135 career goals in 527 games.

After announcing his retirement, Waghorn - who joined Sunderland back in 1998 as a youth team player - sat down with The Echo to discuss his career and his plans for the future. The striker had been without a club since leaving Northampton Town last year and said that he was keen not to rush into anything straight away.

However, reports in Scotland have stated that the striker is set for a dramatic U-turn and will return to train with former club Derby County. The Daily Record states that “Waghorn has answered a desperate SOS call from Derby County to help save his former club from the drop.”

Their report adds: “Waghorn – who spent two years at Ibrox and fired them to Premiership promotion in 2016 – is currently training with the relegation-threatened Rams. However, it's believed the frontman is unlikely to be registered as a player and has joined John Eustace's squad to boost morale as the fight for Championship survival continues.”

The Daily Record’s report on Waghorn’s return to Derby also read: “And now, boss Eustace will hope the striker's experience can help inspire his side to another Great Escape, with the Rams third bottom of the table and two points adrift of safety.”

Waghorn’s initial plans after retirement announcement

“I'm quite fortunate. My wife's doing a pupillage at the minute to become a barrister,” Wahgorn told The Echo after announcing his retirement. “Currently, I've got some time to reflect and plan my next steps. I don't need to rush into anything.

“I'm a bit of a stay-at-home dad at the minute, playing a bit of golf, a bit of tennis, a bit of paddle. Taking a bit of time, I do eventually want to go into some coaching in some capacity. I've done a little bit of commentary for the Radio Derby, so I've really enjoyed that.

“I'm in a good position where I can have some time to plan what I want to do and not force anything or be rushed into any decisions. Just take some time to be with the family. To be honest, it's been a long career. You travel here and there. I've played for a lot of clubs. It's involved a lot of moving around, a lot of stress on the family.

“Just take that time to be there for them for a period of time and enjoy those little moments that go so quick when you're playing. That you don't really have time to spend with. Just really appreciate those little fine moments in life. No major rush to jump into anything, but just plugging away and planning some steps as we go along.”

