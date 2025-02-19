The former Sunderland striker called time on his 17-year professional career last week

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland, Rangers and Derby County striker Martyn Waghorn has expressed a desire to enter the world of coaching - but has insisted he is in no rush following his retirement.

Boyhood Sunderland fan Waghorn graduated from the club’s academy system, and made his first team debut as a 17-year-old in 2007, playing on the left side of midfield during a 4-0 defeat to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United. Last week, the 35-year-old announced his retirement from playing in an emotional social media post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waghorn has enjoyed a superb career, with loan spells with Charlton Athletic and Leicester City coming before the South Shields-born player left the Stadium of Light to join the Foxes permanently in 2010. From there, he became a familiar figure in the EFL, representing the likes of Hull City, Millwall, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town, Coventry City, and Huddersfield Town, and netting 135 career goals in 527 games.

After announcing his retirement, Waghorn - who joined Sunderland back in 1998 as a youth team player - sat down with The Echo to discuss his career and his plans for the future. The striker had been without a club since leaving Northampton Town last year, but is keen not to rush into anything straight away.

Waghorn reveals plans after retirement announcement

“I'm quite fortunate. My wife's doing a pupillage at the minute to become a barrister,” Wahgorn told The Echo after announcing his retirement. “Currently, I've got some time to reflect and plan my next steps. I don't need to rush into anything.

“I'm a bit of a stay-at-home dad at the minute, playing a bit of golf, a bit of tennis, a bit of paddle. Taking a bit of time, I do eventually want to go into some coaching in some capacity. I've done a little bit of commentary for the Radio Derby, so I've really enjoyed that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm in a good position where I can have some time to plan what I want to do and not force anything or be rushed into any decisions. Just take some time to be with the family. To be honest, it's been a long career. You travel here and there. I've played for a lot of clubs. It's involved a lot of moving around, a lot of stress on the family.

“Just take that time to be there for them for a period of time and enjoy those little moments that go so quick when you're playing. That you don't really have time to spend with. Just really appreciate those little fine moments in life. No major rush to jump into anything, but just plugging away and planning some steps as we go along.”

Waghorn ‘proud’ after long and successful career in football

“It was a mixed emotion, to be honest. I had a very long, successful career,” Waghorn said when asked how he was feeling having just made such a big decision.” I think when you take a little bit of time out, which I had before I had my last little stint at Northampton, things start to line up and you put things in place.

“You reflect a little bit on your career. I think once I had that time and I had that time to reflect, it comes from a little bit of sadness to pride. You put a little bit more time into your thought process and look back with great memories. I'm very proud of the career I've had and I just wanted to leave that there. I didn't want to start chasing anything or have any regrets or doubts in my career. This decision, I felt it was the right time for me and my family for the next chapter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How did Waghorn announce his retirement?

Writing on X, he said: “Football... It’s been an incredible journey. I’ve been very fortunate to play for some great clubs in my career and never took that for granted...

“I am proud to have worn the shirt of every one of these great clubs. Every time I stepped on the pitch all I wanted to do was make my family proud. There has been some amazing memories with friends and family that I will cherish forever.

“Thank you to everyone at Sunderland for giving me the opportunity in the game. You believed in me from seven years old until my debut at 17, thank you all. To represent my country at various age levels was always an honour and to also score on my England U21 debut was such a proud moment.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to everyone who has been there and supported me along the way. I would like to mention some great academy coaches, Elliot Dickman, Ged McNamee, and Kevin Ball to name a few but also everyone who helped me during my time at the academy. The friends and people I’ve met along the way... its been some journey.”