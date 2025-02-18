Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland took on Leeds United at Elland Road in the Championship on Monday night with plenty of talking points emerging before, during and after the game.

Late refereeing change ahead of Sunderland’s game with Leeds United

Before the game against Leeds United on Monday, the Sunderland fixture was subject to a late officiating change as Stuart Attwell replaced Craig Pawson as match referee.

South Yorkshire-based Pawson was initially scheduled to officiate the game. However, the official, who predominantly referees Premier League matches, was taken off the fixture and replaced by Attwell. There were unconfirmed reports on social media before the game that Atwell had been taken off the game as he may be a supporter of Chris Wilder's Blades.

Though the referee’s allegiances are not public knowledge, the move could be interpreted as a measure to avoid any potential conflict of interest and subsequent social media storm given Pawson's Sheffield base. Though it must be stressed that it is not known whether or not that was the reason behind PGMOL’s final decision.

Sunderland’s announcement before the Leeds United game

The move will see Alessandro Barcherini take on a more wide-ranging role within the coaching staff following Mike Dodds’s departure to take up the post as head coach of Wycombe Wanderers. The move likely completes Sunderland’s senior coaching staff for the rest of the campaign, when the subject could be revisited.

Barcherini has for a long time taken on added responsibilities with analysis and set pieces, and the new structure will extend that role further. Sunderland’s head of coaching Stuart English said Weal would bring ideas to goalkeeper coaching across the club.

Weal has previously worked at MK Dons and Notts County before making the switch to Carlisle, and began his coaching career at Norwich City. He worked with current first-choice goalkeeper Anthony Patterson during his time on loan at the club while they were in the National League.

Trai Hume and Enzo Le Fee’s early injury worry

There was concern for Sunderland full-back Trai Hume during the opening stages of the game against Leeds United at Elland Road in the Championship.

With just eight minutes on the clock, the Northern Ireland international went down holding his foot and Sunderland had to kick the ball out so the right-back could be treated. Replays showed that Hume had kicked his own player Luke O’Nien. Hume was down for a minute or so before recovering to play the rest of the game.

Sunderland were once again concerned in the first half after Brenden Aaronson’s tackle on AS Roma loanee Enzo Le Fee. It wasn’t a bad tackle by the American but Le Fee’s foot seemed to get caught under up and replays showed the Frenchman’s ankle bending awkwardly. Le Fee was down for around a minute before managing to play the whole game for Sunderland.

Sunderland’s suspension worry after Leeds United

Jobe Bellingham picked up his ninth yellow card of the season when he fouled Brenden Aaronson in the second half of Sunderland's defeat, which means he is now just one further booking away from a two-match suspension.

Any player who picks up ten yellows before the end of the 37th game of the Championship campaign automatically incurs a two-match ban. Sunderland's defeat to Leeds was their 33rd game of the season, which means that Bellingham needs to come through the next four fixtures without being penalised.

Durham-born Archie Gray spotted watching Leeds United vs Sunderland

Durham-born Tottenham man Archie Gray was spotted watching the game on Monday night - and was picked up by Sky Sports’ cameras.

The former Leeds United man arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a whopping £40million this summer but has struggled to make an impact in London since the high-profile move during the last transfer window.