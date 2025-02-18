Sunderland have a handful of key players at risk of a two-game suspension as the latest cut-off nears

Sunderland have been handed a suspension concern after the 2-1 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday night.

Jobe Bellingham picked up his ninth yellow card of the season when he fouled Brenden Aaronson in the second half of Sunderland's defeat, which means he is now just one further booking away from a two-match suspension. Any player who picks up ten yellows before the end of the 37th game of the Championship campaign automatically incurs a two-match man. Sunderland's defeat to Leeds was their 33rd game of the season, which means that Bellingham needs to come through the next four fixtures without being penalised.

"For sure, we need to manage this," head coach Régis Le Bris said.

"We'll see, because he is very important for us. We'll recover from this game and then see after that."

Sunderland also have another two places potentially at risk of incurring a ban before the cut-off after picking up yellow cards in the defeat at Elland Road. Trai Hume and Wilson Isidor were both booked in the game, meaning they now have eight yellow cards each for the campaign. With options limited in both of those positions on the pitch, Sunderland will be eager to ensure they do not reach the ten-yellow threshold before the cut-off, which will come at the end of Preston North End's visit to the Stadium of Light on March 11th.

Luke O'Nien and Patrick Roberts both have seven yellow cards and so are slightly at risk of reaching ten before the cut off. Chris Mepham and Chris Rigg are on six and so would pick up a suspension if they picked up a yellow in each game before the cut off, which appears highly unlikely particularly as the former is currently out of the side.