Sunderland fell to a late defeat against Leeds United on Monday night

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's not often the decision to introduce a centre-half makes all the difference for a side chasing a game, but so it proved at Elland Road on Monday night.

Pascal Struijk's brace condemned Sunderland to a stoppage-time defeat and while it was a cruel blow for the visitors, there was little doubt that Daniel Farke's side had long taken control of the game. Regis Le Bris's side had produced the almost perfect away performance in the first half to take a deserved lead, but the second half was almost complete domination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland struggled to hold the ball as Leeds showed their class, and the fatigue eventually told as they failed to clear their lines amid waves of home pressure.

Sunderland had found the template for frustrating Leeds United last season, Mike Dodds in charge for both games and putting in place a defensive structure that denied Leeds the space their powerful and quick forwards thrive in.

Le Bris followed much of the same formula here, the visitors happy for the hosts to control possession as long as it was away from their opposition box and the players who can cause so much damage. It said something about the scale of the challenge faced that at the ten-minute mark, they became the first team since New Year's Day not to concede inside those opening exchanges at Elland Road. They had actually enjoyed the best chance of the opening stages, Enzo Le Fée showing that mesmeric control to trap a Dan Ballard long ball and hit the byline. His clever cutback found Jobe and while Meslier had a relatively easy save from that effort, he did very well to get to his feet and block the follow up from Robert with his shoulder.

The game settled into an expected pattern, the hosts dominating possession and Sunderland having to show real desire to defend their box from a raft of set plays. Most efforts were from long-range though, which the hosts blocked resolutely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The difference to last season was Sunderland's pace and quality on the break, something they hinted at throughout the half before exploding into life ten minutes before half time. Dan Neil won a free kick with a lovely turn just outside his own own box and Sunderland played out, the hosts happy to let Dan Ballard drive towards the halfway line. He found Isidor with a clipped pass over the top and from there it was outstanding centre forward play, the striker fighting off Ampadu before smashing an effort of the inside of the post and in.

Leeds had mustered ten shots in the first half, but only one from inside ten yards.

The second half proved to be a different contest entirely, Leeds still in control of possession but Sunderland now finding themselves unable to retain possession and offer a threat on the break. Wave after wave of Leeds pressure followed with the visitors looking increasingly leggy.

The positive for the Black Cats was that they had still managed to prevent the hosts from forging a clear chance, but that finally changed as a double substitution from Daniel Farke paid almost immediate dividends in an unlikely way. Farke had initially resisted the urge to change his attackers, inside bringing on a centre half to push Ethan Ampadu into midfield. Joe Rothwell was also introduced, and it was has wicked free kick that was headed home from a matter of yards by fellow sub Pascal Struijk. Leeds had forged countless set piece opportunities, but Rothwell's was the first to really trouble Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland actually improved after the goal, the fresh legs of Ian Poveda and Eliezer Mayenda allowing them to get up the pitch a touch as they relieved some pressure. Leeds pushed for the winner all the same and when an effort from the edge of the box was deflected wide, they had one last chance to threaten.

Sunderland failed to clear despite dealing with the initial ball, and there was a stroke of fortune as a poor effort ran kindly back out to the corner taker. From there the delivery was exceptional, and Struijk's movement was good to head home from a matter of yards.

It was harsh on Sunderland who had defended so well for so long, but on the whole this was more evidence to suggest that Leeds are the top side in this division and the likely winner of the title.