Sunderland have confirmed their new coaching structure after the departure of Mike Dodds

Sunderland have confirmed the appointment of former Carlisle United goalkeeping coach Tom Weal on a short-term deal until the end of the campaign.

The move will see Alessandro Barcherini take on a more wide-ranging role within the coaching staff following Mike Dodds’s departure to take up the post as head coach of Wycombe Wanderers. The move likely completes Sunderland’s senior coaching staff for the rest of the campaign, when the subject could be revisited.

Barcherini has for a long time taken on added responsibilities with analysis and set pieces, and the new structure will extend that role further. Sunderland’s head of coaching Stuart English said Weal would bring ideas to goalkeeper coaching across the club.

“We are delighted to welcome Tom to our coaching team and although he will predominantly work with our senior goalkeepers, we are looking forward to seeing what fresh ideas and perspectives he can bring to our Club,” he said.

“Throughout his time at SAFC, Alessandro’s influence across, analysis, coaching and match preparation has grown and following Mike Dodds’ departure, these changes will provide important continuity for Règis and our playing squad.”

Weal has previously worked at MK Dons and Notts County prior to making the switch to Carlisle, and began his coaching career at Norwich City. He worked with current first-choice goalkeeper Anthony Patterson during his time on loan at the club while they were in the National League.

Sunderland’s statement in full

“Sunderland AFC is pleased to announce Tom Weal’s appointment as First Team Goalkeeper Coach.

Arriving from Carlisle United on a short-term contract, Tom has previously undertaken roles with Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town, Notts County - where he coached Anthony Patterson - and Milton Keynes Dons.

Tom’s appointment until the end of the season will also enable the Club’s Head of Goalkeeping, Alessandro Barcherini, to further support first-team requirements throughout the rest of the campaign.