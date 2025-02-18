Leeds United snatched a stoppage-time winner to deal Sunderland’s automatic promotion hopes a major blow at Elland Road.
Sunderland had taken the lead through Wilson Isidor but the hosts dominated the second half entirely, and a brace from substitute Pascal Struijk sealed the win for Daniel Farke’s side as they returned to the top of the Championship.
Here’s how we rated the Sunderland players...
1. Anthony Patterson
Didn’t have a great deal to do throughout the game before Leeds struck twice from set pieces. Handling was good but could he have cut out the cross for the second goal? 5
2. Trai Hume
Defended excellently against Solomon, which did so much to prevent Leeds capitalising on their possession for the most part. Couldn’t do anything as Struijk won it late on. 7
3. Dan Ballard
Another superb game. Found Isidor with a good pass forward for the goal and defended his box supremely well. So unfortunate to end up on the losing side. 8
4. Luke O'Nien
Just couldn’t quite hack Struijk’s header off the line for the equaliser. Otherwise defended resolutely before the hosts snatched it late on. 7
