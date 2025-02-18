Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player rating photos with one 8 as Leeds United seal stoppage-time win - gallery

Published 17th Feb 2025, 22:08 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 11:28 BST

Sunderland fell to a late defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road

Leeds United snatched a stoppage-time winner to deal Sunderland’s automatic promotion hopes a major blow at Elland Road.

Sunderland had taken the lead through Wilson Isidor but the hosts dominated the second half entirely, and a brace from substitute Pascal Struijk sealed the win for Daniel Farke’s side as they returned to the top of the Championship.

Here’s how we rated the Sunderland players...

Didn’t have a great deal to do throughout the game before Leeds struck twice from set pieces. Handling was good but could he have cut out the cross for the second goal? 5

1. Anthony Patterson

Didn't have a great deal to do throughout the game before Leeds struck twice from set pieces. Handling was good but could he have cut out the cross for the second goal? 5

Defended excellently against Solomon, which did so much to prevent Leeds capitalising on their possession for the most part. Couldn’t do anything as Struijk won it late on. 7

2. Trai Hume

Defended excellently against Solomon, which did so much to prevent Leeds capitalising on their possession for the most part. Couldn't do anything as Struijk won it late on. 7

Another superb game. Found Isidor with a good pass forward for the goal and defended his box supremely well. So unfortunate to end up on the losing side. 8

3. Dan Ballard

Another superb game. Found Isidor with a good pass forward for the goal and defended his box supremely well. So unfortunate to end up on the losing side. 8

Just couldn’t quite hack Struijk’s header off the line for the equaliser. Otherwise defended resolutely before the hosts snatched it late on. 7

4. Luke O'Nien

Just couldn't quite hack Struijk's header off the line for the equaliser. Otherwise defended resolutely before the hosts snatched it late on. 7

