Jenson Seelt and Salis Abdul Samed anger some Sunderland fans after 'liking' Newcastle United celebration post
Sunderland duo Jenson Seelt and Salis Abdul Samed appeared to like a post featuring Newcastle’s cup celebrations over the weekend.
The Magpies’ Carabao Cup celebration coincided with the Black Cats’ 1-0 win over Millwall in the Championship, with neither player featuring in the match at the Stadium of Light due to injury struggles this season. Trai Hume’s goal settled the clash after good work from Romaine Mundle and Patrick Roberts.
Seelt has yet to start a league game for Sunderland but came on against Coventry City two weeks ago before suffering a setback, while Abdul Samed has managed just two starts. However, some Sunderland fans are questioning the duo after liking the post on Instagram, with their social media activity definitely not going unnoticed. Indeed, fans quickly were quick to share screenshots of both players liking the post.
The Sunderland duo liked a post on influential football Instagram account 433 after their admin posted various images of Newcastle’s parade along with the caption: “70 years without a trophy. Until now. This is... what it means.” On response to Seelt and Abdul Samed liking the post stated: “Hope neither of them play for us again.”
However, another Sunderland fan, Lee Mack, added: “Grow up. They are professionals acknowledging the achievements of fellow professionals, possibly even friends or past team mates or fellow countrymen. They don’t have the same feelings towards our rivals that is fans do, as much as we’d love them to.”
Graham added on social media: “Honestly think the hierarchy and some players just don’t get it, don’t understand it, don’t realise what it means to us fans. Pretty much the whole country has their heads stuck up the Mags at the moment and god aren’t they loving it.”
