Sunderland will face Newcastle United twice in the Premier League this season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has sent a bullish message to bitter rivals Sunderland ahead of the Black Cats’ long-awaited return to the Premier League this season.

The upcoming campaign will mark the first time that the two clubs have been in the same division since 2015/16, with Newcastle spending the following year in the Championship and Sunderland relegated immediately after that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, the only time that the two clubs have met in the period since was for the third round of last season’s FA Cup, with the Magpies recording a 3-0 victory at the Stadium of Light during Michael Beale’s ill-fated tenure on Wearside.

Trippier in particular was the subject of vocal attention from the home crowd that afternoon, and with the Wear-Tyne Derby set to return this season - first in mid-December and then again in late March - the full-back has pulled no punches in his assessment of Sunderland’s return to the top flight.

What has Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier said about Sunderland?

Speaking during Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia, Trippier said: “I hope there’s no children here, but the amount of s— I got from them last time, I would love to beat them again. I’m looking forward to playing them and I think it’s good for the city as well. It’s good for them to get promoted, but it would be nice to see them get relegated as well.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe said about Sunderland’s promotion back to the Premier League?

Addressing the Black Cats’ promotion in the wake of his side’s final day defeat at the hands of Everton last season, Toon boss Eddie Howe said: “I’d almost forgot about that [derby games] to be honest in amongst today. But, of course, that [the Championship play-off final] was yesterday. Will it make it more difficult? I think the derby games are obviously very intense games and they are challenging for both teams - but I think we will have the attitude that we will look forward to it. It’s great for the area and I think it brings more energy and drama to the game so let’s bring it on.”

Elsewhere, when asked whether he was pleased Sunderland had made their return to the top flight during a recent appearance on BBC Look North, Newcastle defender Dan Burn responded: "I had this conversation with my dad, I rang my dad and said: 'I wouldn't be fussed, if Sunderland come up, then great we get the derbies, if not then great, keep them in the Championship!'. My dad was like, 'Yeah, same,' then a minute in Sheffield United nearly scored and I could hear him jumping up and down and I was like, 'Nah, you're a liar!'”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland and Leeds United handed fresh transfer hope in £42.3m Real Madrid striker chase – reports