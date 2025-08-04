Sunderland U21s will compete in both the Premier League International Cup and National League Cup this coming season.

Sunderland U21s have had their fixtures for this season’s Premier League International Cup and National League Cup confirmed, with the Black Cats set to line up against a series of top continental sides and senior non-league clubs.

Graeme Murty’s side will face youth sides from Athletic Bilbao, Borussia Dortmund, RSC Anderlecht and Sporting CP in the group stages of the Premier League International Cup, and will also compete against the first team squads of Scunthorpe United, Boston United, Gateshead, and Halifax Town in the equivalent round of the National League Cup.

Sunderland will compete in both tournaments for a second successive season, with the aim being that the Black Cats’ emerging talent can further their development by testing their mettle against a series of high calibre and experienced opponents.

What is Sunderland U21s’ fixture schedule for the Premier League International Cup?

Sunderland U21s’ full group stage schedule for the Premier League International Cup is as follows:

Athletic Club (H)

Borussia Dortmund (H)

RSC Anderlecht (H)

Sporting CP (H)

All four fixtures will be played on home soil, with dates and venues to be confirmed in due course.

An excerpt of a statement from Sunderland reads: “The Premier League International Cup brings together Category One Academies from England and top development squads from across Europe. Sunderland’s inclusion follows their encouraging return to the competition last season, where they performed strongly and gained valuable experience against continental opposition. The tournament aims to replicate the challenge of European football for Under-21 players, offering a blend of technical quality, tactical variation, and international intensity.”

What is Sunderland U21s’ fixture schedule for the National League Cup?

Sunderland U21s’ full group stage schedule for the National League Cup is as follows:

Scunthorpe United (A) – Tuesday 5 August

Boston United (A) – Monday 16 / Tuesday 17 September

Gateshead FC (A) – Monday 21 / Tuesday 22 October

FC Halifax Town (A) – Tuesday 25 / Wednesday 26 November

An excerpt from Sunderland’s statement on the tournament reads: “Following a successful debut in the competition last year, Sunderland will again benefit from testing themselves against senior opposition in a first-team environment. The format includes a round-robin group stage followed by a knockout phase, offering an excellent platform for development and physical challenge.”

Sunderland U21s finished 13th in the Premier League 2 last season, taking 28 points over the course of the campaign. A number of talents from Graeme Murty’s squad made the step up to the first team last term too, with the likes of Harrison Jones and Trey Ogunsuyi featuring for Regis Le Bris’ senior side at various points.

More recently, several young players have been involved prominently in Sunderland’s pre-season preparations, with Jenson Jones, Timur Tutierov, and Tom Lavery - amongst others - playing their part over the past few weeks.

