Tom Lavery has played his part in Sunderland’s pre-season preparations in recent weeks

Sunderland defender Tom Lavery has admitted that it would be an “absolute dream” to represent the Black Cats in the Premier League.

The promising full-back has enjoyed a positive pre-season, and played 45 minutes in both friendlies against Sevilla and Sporting CP during a first team training camp in Portugal recently.

Lavery’s inclusion in Regis Le Bris’ 33-man travelling contingent comes in the wake of an eye-catching campaign for Graeme Murty’s U21s last season. Other emerging talents to feature for the senior side in the Algarve included Jenson Jones, Trey Ogunsuyi, and Timur Tutierov.

And now that he has had a taste of life amongst the first team, Lavery has expressed his desire to kick on over the coming months to ensure that his involvement becomes a regular occurrence.

What has Tom Lavery said about his first team ambitions with Sunderland?

Speaking to the club’s official website, the 19-year-old said: “It would be an absolute dream to play for Sunderland in the Premier League. I’ve been here since I was nine and that’s everything I ever wanted.

“Hopefully though at some point throughout the season, I just want to keep playing men’s football. Once you get a little taste of it you never want to go back. You just want to keep pushing and play at the highest level that you can.”

Reflecting on the trip to Portugal more broadly, he said: “I really enjoyed the trip overall,” he said. “I think it was two good teams we played and it was a really good experience playing 45 minutes in both of them games. I wasn’t expecting that going into the week but I was glad to get the opportunity to do it. I think all the young lads did. I think we held a high account of ourselves.

“When you’re a young kid, you think about playing teams like that and ones that play at the highest level. For us, it was a great experience. Of course, playing in front of fans too. There were loads of our fans and loads of their fans too. We took a 1-0 loss in the first half against Sporting but when we came on, I managed to keep a clean sheet so I was happy in that game. Against Sevilla, there was a late goal but it’s one of them things but to keep a clean sheet against a Champions League side, we were all very happy with that after the game.”

