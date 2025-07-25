Sunderland are still in the race to sign Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi

Sunderland are set to return with an improved offer for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi, according to reports in Italy.

The Black Cats have been heavily linked with a swoop for the Colombian in recent days, and are understood to have tabled one bid in the region of £17.4 million already. As of Thursday, it was suggested that the Serie A club were still yet to formerly reject that approach, although various updates have stated that they are ideally seeking a package closer to the £21.4 million mark.

For his part, Lucumi has supposedly rejected a proposed contract extension from Bologna, and is now weighing up his options as he seeks a fresh challenge elsewhere. Alongside Sunderland, Premier League rivals Bournemouth are also credited with an interest in the South American, having had a bid of their own - believed to be worth around £13 million - snubbed last month.

What is the latest on Sunderland’s transfer pursuit of Jhon Lucumi?

A fresh report from Italian outlet Quotidiano Sportivo states that the Black Cats are willing to return to the negotiating table with an improved package for Lucumi, which would consist of an initial £17.4 million plus a further £1.8 million in add-ons, totalling around £19.2 million.

As things stand, it is claimed that Sunderland, led by Director of Football Florent Ghisolfi, are awaiting a response from Lucumi himself, and will push ahead with a higher bid if they receive signs of encouragement from the player.

Once again, it is also stated that the 27-year-old’s agent is currently in Spain - where Atletico Madrid and Villarreal are said to represent potential destinations - while Bologna continue to scour the continental market for prospective replacements. Union Berlin’s Diogo Leite, Union Saint Gilloise’s Fedde Leysen, and Genoa’s Koni De Winter are all on the club’s radar.

Kristjaan Speakman confirms Sunderland's transfer plans for the rest of the transfer window

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed that the club were still looking to make several additions to their squad. He said: “We've still got several more players that we need to acquire in certain areas of the pitch.

"I'll leave that a little bit loose for you but we have to try to find the right players. We've never been knee-jerk in our decision making. We'll try to be calm, but it's the balance of being calm, waiting and trying to find [players]. Also knowing that you've got the right ones and being decisive.

"Momentum is important. We want to make sure we can start well. We knew that we had three or four players that we felt were the right ones and we've tried to do them. I think that just shows the ambition of the ownership and the direction of the club."

