All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bournemouth could turn their attention from one Sunderland transfer target to another after seeing a £26 million bid knocked back in recent days, according to reports.

Like the Black Cats, the Cherries are understood to be on the hunt for defensive reinforcements this summer, and like the Black Cats, they have been linked with both LOSC Lille star Bafodé Diakité and Sevilla talent Loïc Badé of late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna has provided an update on Bournemouth’s interest in both players, suggesting that a failed attempt at luring Diakité to the Vitality Stadium could ultimately lead to a more concrete effort to sign Badé.

Writing on X, the reporter said: “Bournemouth are considering to make a move for Sevilla's Loïc Badé after Lille's demands in the negotiations for Bafodé Diakité. The English club had already made an offer of 30M€ [£26m] which was rejected by Lille, who are asking for 40M€ [£34.6m]. Given the French club's lack of flexibility to negotiate, Bournemouth are looking at other options to strengthen their defence.”

At the present moment in time, it is not abundantly clear as to how serious Sunderland’s interest in either Diakité or Badé is. Instead, various reports have suggested that the Black Cats have tabled an official bid of around £17.4 million for Bologna star Jhon Lucumi, with the Colombian supposedly still making a decision on his future in Italy.

Burnley keen on Sunderland-linked Jamie Vardy

Elsewhere, fellow Premier League new boys Burnley are said to be eyeing a move for Sunderland-linked free agent Jamie Vardy. The veteran striker is currently without a club, having brought to an end his wildly successful stint with Leicester City at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is within this context that Spanish outlet Fichajes have suggested that the Black Cats are monitoring his situation, as are La Liga outfit Valencia. But according to a fresh update from The Telegraph, the Clarets are also keeping tabs on the 38-year-old. As per Mike McGrath, Scott Parker’s men are in the market for attacking reinforcements, and have identified Vardy - alongside Genk star Tolu Arokodare, Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and ex-Newcastle United talent Callum Wilson - as possible options.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Evan Ferguson signs for AS Roma

And finally, one-time Sunderland target Evan Ferguson has completed an initial loan move from Brighton and Hove Albion to AS Roma. The striker becomes the first Irishman to represent the Italian giants, and arrives in Serie A for a £2.6 million loan fee, with an option-to-buy clause worth around £32 million attached.

Addressing his decision to sign for Roma, Ferguson said: "I think when a major club like Roma, one of the biggest in Europe, shows interest in you, it's hard to turn it down, especially if you understand that the club really wants you and how positive this experience could be for you, your career, and the club. I think it's a great opportunity for me, and I thank the owners and everyone who works for the club for welcoming me here."

Your next Sunderland read: Granit Xhaka transfer twist: Erik ten Hag clashes with agent over Sunderland move in latest saga