Sunderland are reportedly eyeing free agent Jamie Vardy amid interest from Rangers and Leeds United

Sunderland are reportedly among the clubs showing interest in former Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, with the experienced forward now available on a free transfer.

The 38-year-old officially brought his 13-year spell with Leicester to an end this summer, leaving as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer in the post-war era with 200 goals in 500 appearances across all competitions. Vardy’s departure also marked the final exit of any member from the Foxes’ remarkable 2015-16 Premier League title-winning squad.

According to reports from Fichajes, Sunderland and newly-promoted Leeds United are both keen to bring in Vardy ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign. Rangers are also said to be in the running, with manager Russell Martin overseeing a rebuild at Ibrox as they aim to close the gap on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

The Black Cats secured promotion back to the top flight for the first time since 2017 following their dramatic play-off final win over Sheffield United at Wembley. With a youthful squad already in place, the addition of an experienced figure like Vardy could offer vital know-how and composure in front of goal as Régis Le Bris’ side prepare for the step up.

Despite Leicester’s struggles last season, Vardy still netted nine goals in 35 league appearances – underlining his ability to make an impact even in a team battling near the bottom. Over the course of his career, the former England international has scored 325 senior goals, including spells at Stocksbridge Park Steels, Halifax Town, Fleetwood Town and Leicester City alongside his England career,

After leaving Leicester, Vardy made it clear he intends to continue playing and that his hunger for scoring goals hasn’t faded. “Even at 38, I’ve still got that desire and ambition to keep going,” he said. “I just love scoring goals.” A move to Wearside would add another layer of experience to Sunderland’s dressing room, and while no formal offer has been made at this stage, the Black Cats have shown a willingness previously to sign experienced free agents.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to re-sign Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin this summer, according to reports, as the North London club scramble to meet UEFA squad regulations ahead of their return to the Champions League.

It has been claimed that Cirkin is one of several former Spurs academy players being monitored as new head coach Thomas Frank plans for the 2025–26 campaign. Cirkin, now 23, was a key figure in Sunderland’s promotion-winning season, making 39 appearances as Régis Le Bris’ side returned to the Premier League via the play-offs. The defender has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light, and his future remains uncertain heading into the final year of his deal.

Tottenham are facing pressure to comply with UEFA’s squad registration rules, which require every Champions League side to name at least four ‘club-trained’ players – footballers who spent at least three full seasons with the club between the ages of 15 and 21.