The Sevilla defender has been linked with a big-money move to Sunderland during the transfer window

Sunderland supporters have been quick to react after the club posted a pre-season message online – featuring a notable face.

The tweet, shared on the club’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, wished Sporting CP and Sevilla good luck for the season following the conclusion of Sunderland’s training camp in Portugal. But it was the choice of photo that caught the eye: Sevilla defender Loïc Badé front and centre in the lead image.

Badé has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light this summer, with reports suggesting the Black Cats are exploring a deal for the French defender. And after fans noticed his prominent placement in the club’s tweet, speculation quickly reignited online.

The inclusion of the 25-year-old, who is under contract at Sevilla, is likely to have been coincidental – but it hasn’t stopped the rumour mill turning. “Interesting choice of first photo,” one fan noted in reply. Another asked directly: “Is that Badé a hint at something?” – while a third added: “Interesting photo of Loïc Badé there”.

Badé played against Sunderland during the 1-1 draw at Estádio Algarve last week and was involved in a minor on-pitch altercation with Black Cats forward Ahmed Abdullahi. The pair exchanged words during the second half after a physical tussle – an incident that drew the attention of officials but didn’t escalate further.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland will push forward with a formal offer, but the club are understood to be in the market for an additional centre-back before the Premier League opener against West Ham on August 17. Kristjaan Speakman, Florent Ghisolfi and Régis Le Bris have already overseen a string of high-profile summer signings, including Simon Adingra, Habib Diarra and Reinildo. But fans are now wondering if a fresh defensive addition is next on the list.

What else has been said about Loïc Badé?

Ghisolfi’s past comments about the French defender have resurfaced, offering a clear insight into why the Black Cats are pushing so hard for the Sevilla centre-back.

Ghisolfi was instrumental in signing Badé at RC Lens, recruiting the then-teenager from Le Havre after only a handful of Ligue 2 appearances. The move proved to be a masterstroke, with Badé quickly blossoming into one of Ligue 1’s most promising defenders before earning big-money moves to Rennes and later Sevilla.

Reflecting on Badé’s departure from Lens in 2021, Ghisolfi praised not just the player’s ability but also his character and growth during his time at the club. He said: “Loïc managed this period of solicitation and discussion with elegance and maturity. He is a very good player, but above all, he is a great person.”

“We are proud to have recruited Loïc after only a few Ligue 2 matches, and to have created the conditions for his blossoming in Ligue 1. The work of the staff, his teammates, and his daily commitment have allowed him to fully express his potential.”

“I know that Loïc will remain attached to RC Lens, and the same is true, and we wish him the best for the rest of his career. It is obviously difficult to see a very good player leave, especially without having known Bollaert to the fullest. But there are logics that must be respected.”

“And the early arrival of this event in our transfer window and our pre-season will allow us to best prepare for this 2021-2022 season, by focusing once again on building a competitive squad and team determined to perform in this Ligue 1 championship.”

Ghisolfi’s glowing tribute hints at a strong personal relationship and could yet prove pivotal in Sunderland’s pursuit. The Black Cats face stiff competition for Badé’s signature, with Bournemouth, Aston Villa, and Marseille all linked, but Ghisolfi’s influence and prior connection may just tilt the balance in Sunderland’s favour.

Badé has gone on to win the Europa League with Sevilla and earn a first senior cap for France, and with Sunderland targeting Premier League survival and long-term stability, his pedigree could be key to bolstering Régis Le Bris’ backline.

