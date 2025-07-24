Jhon Lucumi continues to be linked with a transfer to Sunderland

Reported Sunderland transfer target Jhon Lucumi has turned down the offer of a contract extension from current club Bologna amid ongoing links with the Black Cats.

The Colombian has been repeatedly touted as an option for Regis Le Bris’ side in recent days, with claims from the continent that an official bid of around £17.4 million has been tabled.

Initially, it was understood that the fee - some way short of Bologna’s apparent £21.4 million asking price - would not be sufficient to secure a deal for the player, but an update from yesterday’s edition of Il Resto del Carlino stated that contrary to previous whispers, Sunderland’s opening offer has not actually been rejected, and may still be enough to convince the Italian club into a sale.

Moreover, Bologna are said to be in the market for potential replacements, with sporting director Giovanni Sartori having have flown to Belgium over the weekend to watch Union St Gilloise’s Fedde Leysen in action.

What is the latest on Sunderland transfer target Jhon Lucumi?

And now, in a fresh update, continental outlet Quotidiano Sportivo claim that Lucumi has flatly rejected Bologna’s offer of a contract extension. Indeed, it is stated that the 27-year-old has made it clear that he is waiting for suitable offers to come in so that he may seek a new challenge elsewhere. To that end, Sunderland’s bid is still on the table, but an improved package may be put forward if it is rejected.

It’s not all encouraging news for the Black Cats, however. Quotidiano Sportivo also suggest that Bournemouth, who previously had a bid of around £13 million rejected by Bologna last month, have re-entered the race to sign the South American.

In addition, Lucumi’s agent is supposedly in Spain at present drumming up interest from La Liga sides. Villarreal and Atletico Madrid have already been credited with interest in the defender.

Kristjaan Speakman confirms Sunderland's transfer plans for the rest of the transfer window

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed that the club were still looking to make several additions to their squad. He said: “We've still got several more players that we need to acquire in certain areas of the pitch.

"I'll leave that a little bit loose for you but we have to try to find the right players. We've never been knee-jerk in our decision making. We'll try to be calm, but it's the balance of being calm, waiting and trying to find [players]. Also knowing that you've got the right ones and being decisive.

"Momentum is important. We want to make sure we can start well. We knew that we had three or four players that we felt were the right ones and we've tried to do them. I think that just shows the ambition of the ownership and the direction of the club."