Sunderland have confirmed the appointment of Matt Craddock to their Academy of Light coaching team, with the experienced coach taking up a Professional Development Phase (PDP) role working with both the Under-18 and Under-21 squads.

Craddock arrives with a strong reputation in youth development, having worked across various academy and first-team environments throughout his coaching career.

Most recently, he was assistant manager at League of Ireland side Waterford FC, having previously served in the same role at Bolton Wanderers under Ian Evatt during the club’s promotion-challenging campaigns in League One.

His coaching background also includes time spent at Preston North End and with The Football Association, where he was involved in player and coach development at youth level.

Speaking after Craddock’s appointment, Academy Manager Robin Nicholls said: “Matt joins us in a role where he can add value to both the U18 and U21 players. He will be working across both groups, focusing on positively impacting each player within the PDP Phase. Matt has extensive experience in academy coaching, coach development, and has also spent time working in the first-team environment.”

Nicholls continued: During the interview process, it became clear that he was also a fantastic fit for our values and approach here at the Academy. We look forward to the value he can add to an already strong group of coaches in our PDP phase.”

Craddock begins work immediately as pre-season preparations ramp up across the age groups, with Sunderland placing continued emphasis on developing players for the senior squad. The 2025-26 coaching structure at Sunderland includes Régis Le Bris leading the senior team, supported by Luciano Vulcano, Isidre Ramón Madir and Pedro Ribeiro.

Neil Cutler remains in charge of goalkeeping duties, while Alessandro Barcherini now has a permanent focus on defensive and individual development following his interim assistant role last season. Michael Proctor also continues in his assistant coach position.

Sunderland AFC Coaching Structure – 2025-26

Craddock's arrival strengthens an already well-respected coaching setup, as Sunderland look to build on their reputation as one of the country's most productive academies:

Head Coach: Régis Le Bris

Assistant Coaches: Luciano Vulcano, Michael Proctor, Pedro Ribeiro, Isidre Ramón Madir

Goalkeeping Coach: Neil Cutler

Defensive Unit & Player Development: Alessandro Barcherini

Strength & Rehab Coach: Keith McGrath

Head of Coaching: Stuart English

Head of Academy: Robin Nicholls

Academy Coaches: Matt Craddock, Nathan Thomas, Jonjo Dickman, Graeme Murty, Fin Lynch, Jordan Moore, Mark Prudhoe

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris spoke to The Echo after the 1-0 defeat to Sporting Lisbon at Estadio Algarve on Monday night. He reflected on an encouraging performance despite the result and gave an update on the club’s transfer plans, as well as confirming the current injury situation at the club.

“Yeah, absolutely. This game was interesting at this moment of pre-season because we faced a mature, experienced team with strong references together. They are ready to play, they have the Super Cup in a week so they are ready for competition,” Le Bris said after the game.

“We faced this structure with good players inside and threats in behind. I think for the goal we conceded, it's important to make this mistake now so that we can fix the problem. We had this problem last season with the switch between man-for-man and zonal defence, so the mistake is necessary to fix this problem.

“I think in possession, our references were positive, we created many chances. It means that we have the ability to build up play, to be strong and progress through the pitch, and now the last question will be the clinical ability. We know this is going to be very important in the Premier League.”

