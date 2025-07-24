Sunderland continue to be linked with an ambitious transfer raid for Granit Xhaka

Former Sunderland midfielder Jason McAteer has claimed that Granit Xhaka would be a “perfect” signing for the Black Cats this summer.

The Swiss midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Stadium of Light in recent days, with various reports stating that he has already reached an agreement on personal terms with Regis Le Bris’ side.

Xhaka’s current club Bayer Leverkusen are seemingly less willing to do a deal, however, with head coach Erik ten Hag publicly stating that he hopes to keep the 32-year-old in Germany this summer, but it is understood that club-to-club negotiations are ongoing over a potential transfer fee.

What has Jason McAteer said about Sunderland’s transfer pursuit of Granit Xhaka?

And despite the lack of a resolution at the present moment in time, McAteer has insisted that signing Xhaka would represent a superb piece of business for his old club. Speaking to William Hill Vegas, he said: “Granit Xhaka would be perfect for Sunderland, a really good buy.

“Not just for what he can achieve on the pitch, but for what he will bring to the dressing room and in training. If you have been beaten 5-0 over the weekend, you need a player to pick his team-mates up on the Monday and get ready for the next game.

“Experienced players dictate the culture of the environment and can build resilience within the group of players, so you can then go on and create momentum and belief among the group. Xhaka is the type of character to help you achieve that and bring some balance to the squad.”

Addressing the challenge facing Sunderland more broadly, McAteer added: “The gap between the Premier League and the Championship is widening, the statistics tell you that. You can see the disparity between the teams coming up and those already established in the top flight. Established teams can sign top players from Germany, France and Spain, which increases the gap further. If you are a player from one of those European leagues, you would rather sign for Brentford or Bournemouth than Sunderland or Leeds.

“When you’re coming up from the Championship, you must be creative with your recruitment and adaptable with your tactics. The Premier League is a war, and you have to pick your battles. Russell Martin, for instance, at Southampton last season was too stubborn. It’s important to have a philosophy and a style of play when you are attempting to get promotion from the Championship, but that gap is too big to continue that way in the Premier League. There’s even an argument that you should sack your manager after winning promotion. I don’t agree with that for Sunderland, as in Regis Le Bris, they have a very good manager.

“But what you do need is a combination of experience and youth, and a squad that is extremely fit, because most of the time you do not have possession of the ball. You’ve got to be hard to beat, pack your midfield and score on the counter-attack.

“Sunderland have got a phenomenal fan base which can make a difference, but they will be disappointed to have lost Jobe Bellingham. Saying that, his exit will have created the funds to sign three or four players. How the new signings settle in remains to be seen. But if they can get points on the board early, when the weather is nice and the fans are bang up for it, that can stand them in good stead for the difficult stretch around Christmas.”