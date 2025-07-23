Reported Sunderland target Jhon Lucumi has been asked about his future at Bologna.

Sunderland continue to be linked with a prospective swoop for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi.

The Colombian talent has emerged as a transfer target for the Black Cats in recent days, with various reports suggesting that the Premier League new boys have tabled a bid of around £17.4 million for his services.

While initial claims had stated that the Serie A side would in fact be seeking a fee upwards of £21 million for the player, an update in Wednesday’s edition of Il Resto del Carlino states that the Black Cats’ opening offer may still be enough to secure Lucumi’s signature, with the player currently considering his options.

It is understood that while Bologna have been relatively lenient with regards to presenting an ultimatum to the South American up until now, he has essentially been given a fortnight to make a decision on his future. After that, he will either sign a contract extension until 2029 with the Coppa Italia holders, or he will depart.

What has Jhon Lucumi said about his future at Bologna?

For his part, Lucumi has admitted that he is “very happy” at Bologna, but has stopped short of ruling out the possibility of an exit this summer. Speaking to Gol Caracol, as relayed by One Football, he said: “I have to go back to Bologna. I have a contract there and I live day by day; we don’t know what will happen, but at the moment my present is Bologna.

“I’m also very happy to be there, Bologna gave me everything, my family is fine, they are happy, and obviously this makes me feel good. However we don’t know what will happen, we go day by day and wait for what will happen next.”

Elsewhere, amid previous reports of interest from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, Lucumi’s agent was seemingly more than happy to talk up the prospect of his client representing a club other than Bologna.

He said: “He would not be the first Colombian to play there [for Atletico]. I’m sure that he could establish himself in a team of that calibre. He has achieved impressive numbers in the Champions League, comparable to the best defenders in the competition. He must remain focused, that’s the most important thing, as crucial games are coming up, and we’ll see his level.

“He has a contract in place with Bologna. The World Cup is still far away. The important thing is to achieve their targets before the Coppa Italia Final. Then we’ll see. Important clubs in Europe have been following him for a while, but he’s focused on winning with Bologna.”

