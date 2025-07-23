Jhon Lucumi | Getty Images

Sunderland continue to be linked with a swoop for Bologna star Jhon Lucumi

Sunderland’s opening offer of around £17.4 million may still be enough to secure the transfer of Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi, according to reports.

The Colombian has emerged as a leading option for the Black Cats as they look to bolster their back line ahead of their upcoming return to Premier League action, and a number of updates have detailed their apparent interest in recent days.

As of last week, it was understood that Sunderland were facing something of an uphill battle to lure Lucumi to the Stadium of Light - partially because their initial bid was some way short of the £21.7 million Bologna were said to be demanding for their talent, and partially because the player himself would ideally prefer a move to a club with European credentials.

More recently, however, reports from the continent have hinted towards signs of encouragement for the Black Cats. On Tuesday, Italian outlet Il Resto del Carlino, as relayed by 1000CuoriRossoblu, suggested that Sunderland - and the opportunity to play Premier League football next season - are still tempting to Lucumi as he continues to weigh up his options this summer.

While Bologna have been relatively lenient with regards to presenting an ultimatum to the South American, it is suggested that he now has a fortnight to make a decision on his future. After that, he will either sign a contract extension until 2029 with the Serie A outfit, or he will depart.

Moreover, while Lucumi continues to make up his mind, it is claimed that his employers have already started to search for a viable successor in the event of him leaving the club. Over the weekend, sporting director Giovanni Sartori is said to have flown to Belgium to watch Union St Gilloise’s Fedde Leysen.

What is the latest on Jhon Lucumi’s future amid Sunderland transfer interest?

And in a further twist, today’s edition of Il Resto del Carlino claims that contrary to previous claims, Sunderland’s £17.4 million has not actually been rejected, and may still be enough to convince Bologna into a sale.

It is stated that this is the principle reason as to why Sartari flew to Belgium to watch Leysen, with the reigning Coppa Italia champions now in a hurry to find a replacement for Lucumi. The publication goes on to report that while the 27-year-old hasn’t made up his mind about a move to Sunderland, a transfer is being considered and that the saga is “not over yet”.

