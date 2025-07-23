Sunderland's new signing Jay Matadeen opens up on early impressions after Manchester City switch

Sunderland’s latest academy addition, Jay Matadeen, has opened up on his decision to swap Manchester City for the Stadium of Light – and why life on Wearside is already exceeding expectations.

The 16-year-old forward officially began his two-year scholarship with the Black Cats earlier this month and is currently part of the club’s Under-18 pre-season tour in northern Italy. Speaking after his first few weeks at the Academy of Light, Matadeen said: “I’ve loved every minute of it so far – it’s been such a welcoming environment to come into. The lads and the staff have made it easy to settle in. It’s a great group, and I already feel like I’ve been part of it for longer than a couple of weeks.”

Matadeen arrives from City’s youth system, having developed within one of the most elite academies in Europe – but he insists Sunderland was the right move for him personally and professionally despite interest from several other clubs. “I’m proud to be here. Sunderland is a massive club, and it felt like the right place for me to take the next step,” he explained. “It’s been great to get stuck into training and learn more about how the team wants to play.”

Currently training and playing in Italy with Fin Lynch’s Under-18s squad, Matadeen is embracing life both on and off the pitch during pre-season. “The trip’s been class so far. It’s a new experience being in another country, training and living together – we’re learning a lot, but we’re enjoying it too. These games will be great for us.”

On his own style and attributes, the teenager is direct: “I’d say my strengths are my pace, dribbling and being direct in 1v1s – I love committing defenders and trying to make things happen going forward. I want to help the team in the final third, whether that’s creating or scoring.”

With the new U18 Premier League season approaching, Matadeen is clear about what comes next. “It’s only the start, but I’m motivated,” he said. “I just want to keep learning, keep pushing myself and take every opportunity that comes.”

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris spoke to The Echo after the 1-0 defeat to Sporting Lisbon at Estadio Algarve on Monday night. He reflected on an encouraging performance despite the result and gave an update on the club’s transfer plans, as well as confirming the current injury situation at the club.

“Yeah, absolutely. This game was interesting at this moment of pre-season because we faced a mature, experienced team with strong references together. They are ready to play, they have the Super Cup in a week so they are ready for competition,” Le Bris said after the game.

“We faced this structure with good players inside and threats in behind. I think for the goal we conceded, it's important to make this mistake now so that we can fix the problem. We had this problem last season with the switch between man-for-man and zonal defence, so the mistake is necessary to fix this problem.

“I think in possession, our references were positive, we created many chances. It means that we have the ability to build up play, to be strong and progress through the pitch, and now the last question will be the clinical ability. We know this is going to be very important in the Premier League.”

