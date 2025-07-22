Sunderland are understood to be keen on Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland continue to be linked with a prospective transfer swoop for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi, with the Colombian reportedly tempted by the prospect of a move to the Premier League and his current employers seemingly on the hunt for a potential replacement.

Last week, reports from Italy suggested that the Black Cats had hit a major stumbling block in their efforts to lure the centre-back to the Stadium of Light. It was claimed that Lucumi had rejected an approach from the Premier League new boys, with his desire to play Champions League football cited as the main reason for his reluctance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a fresh update has suggested that Lucumi could still be convinced into making the move to Wearside over the coming weeks.

What has been said about Jhon Lucumi’s future amid Sunderland transfer interest?

A new report from Italian outlet Il Resto del Carlino, as relayed by 1000CuoriRossoblu, suggests that Sunderland - and the opportunity to play Premier League football next season - represents a temptation to Lucumi as the player continues to weigh up his options this summer.

While Bologna have been relatively lenient with regards to presenting an ultimatum to the South American, it is suggested that he now has a fortnight to make a decision on his future. After that, he will either sign a contract extension until 2029 with the Serie A outfit, or he will depart.

To that end, Sunderland are the only team to have made a concrete offer for the player, although their initial bid of £17.4 million or so is still some way short of the £21.7 million Bologna are said to be demanding. Nevertheless, the notion of playing in England supposedly excites Lucumi, even if he had ideally been hoping to sign for a club with European credentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moreover, while Lucumi continues to make up his mind, it is claimed that his employers have already started to search for a viable successor in the event of him leaving the club. Over the weekend, sporting director Giovanni Sartori is said to have flown to Belgium to watch Union St Gilloise’s Fedde Leysen.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What else has been said about Sunderland’s current transfer plans?

Elsewhere, Sunderland look to have made a breakthrough in their efforts to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka. Writing on X, renowned journalist David Ornstein claims that the 32-year-old has now informed the German club that he has his heart set on a move to the Stadium of Light. He said: “Granit Xhaka informs Bayer Leverkusen he only wants to join Sunderland as club-to-club talks continue. Agreement now in place between 32yo & SAFC. Bayer04 asked by Switzerland midfielder to close deal rapidly. Negotiations ongoing”.

While no concrete indication has been given on a prospective transfer fee, recent reports have suggested that Leverkusen could seek somewhere in the region of £15 million for a player who is under contract until 2028.

Your next Sunderland read: 63 fantastic photos of Sunderland and Sevilla fans alongside Reinildo during pre-season clash - gallery