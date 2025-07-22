Granit Xhaka’s agent says Sunderland have a deal in place – and urges Bayer Leverkusen to agree sale

Granit Xhaka has reached an agreement in principle with Sunderland – and now wants Bayer Leverkusen to sanction his exit immediately.

That’s according to the midfielder’s agent José Noguera, who has told Sky Germany that the Swiss international is determined to return to the Premier League and join the Black Cats.

Xhaka has emerged as a shock target for Sunderland in recent days, with high-profile interest also reported from Inter Milan and Fenerbahce. However, the 32-year-old has made it clear that Régis Le Bris’ newly-promoted side is where he wants to be.

“We’ve reached an agreement in principle with Sunderland,” said Noguera. “Granit wants to return to the Premier League. Sunderland excites him – he wants to take on this challenge. We hope Leverkusen will respect his wish to leave and that the clubs will find an agreement soon.”

The comments echo a report from David Ornstein earlier today, which revealed that Xhaka had informed Leverkusen he only wanted to join Sunderland. According to Ornstein, personal terms are already agreed, with the Swiss international urging the German champions to wrap up negotiations quickly.

While no final transfer fee has been settled, recent reports have suggested Leverkusen could demand around £15million for the former Arsenal man, who is under contract until 2028. Sunderland, fresh from sealing top-flight promotion, are understood to be pushing to complete the deal before the Premier League opener against West Ham on August 17.

Should the move go through, Xhaka would become one of the highest-profile signings in the club’s modern history – and add serious top-level experience to Le Bris’ youthful squad. The midfielder has made over 300 Premier League appearances across spells with Arsenal and Borussia Mönchengladbach, and played a key role in Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title win under Xabi Alonso. Xhaka would also follow a raft of major summer additions at the Stadium of Light, including Simon Adingra, Habib Diarra and Reinildo.

What has been said about Granit Xhaka leaving Bayer Leverkusen this summer?

Addressing the prospect of Xhaka leaving Leverkusen over the coming weeks, the club’s Sporting MD, Simon Rolfes, said: "Granit is a very important player for us – for the team and for the club. Our main interest is to keep him. Sure, there is interest in him, we need to talk to the player to find out what his ambitions are. But one thing is clear: a transfer would only happen if it was a win-win situation."

He added: "We still have three years left on the player's contract and are very happy with him. We have big goals for the next few years. Therefore, a transfer can only take place if it's good for all parties. We'll have to wait and see. But our goal is for Granit to stay with us."

Speaking recently, Rolfes also stated: “There is interest, but nothing has become concrete so far. Of course, we’re now in the phase where we’re finalising the squad - that’s obvious. Granit plays an important role in that, which is why it certainly won’t be an issue that drags on throughout the entire transfer window.

"There will still be some changes in the squad overall. But at some point, the squad has to be 95 percent complete - and Granit is an important part of that. So there will definitely be a decision sooner rather than later.”

