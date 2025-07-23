Sunderland will be shown live on Sky Sports twice in September

Two of Sunderland’s Premier League fixtures in the month of September have been moved after they were selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports.

The Black Cats begin their long-awaited return to the top flight with a clash against West Ham at the Stadium of Light on August 16th, and will be aiming to make a positive start to their campaign after an eight-year absence from the division.

Regis Le Bris’ side will then face Burnley at Turf Moor on August 23rd, before hosting Brentford on August 30th, and travelling to Crystal Palace on September 13th. Initially, the fixture schedule then had Sunderland facing Aston Villa at home on September 20th, but that match has now been moved to the day after, while an away trip to Nottingham Forest on September 27th will now take place at 5.30pm, rather than the original kick-off time of 3pm.

What have Sunderland said about their rearranged fixtures against Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest?

In a statement on the club’s official website, the Black Cats explained: “Sunderland AFC can confirm that two upcoming Premier League fixtures have been rescheduled following their selection for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

“The Black Cats' home fixture against Aston Villa, originally scheduled for Saturday 20 September at 3pm, will now take place on Sunday 21 September, kicking off at 2pm.

“Meanwhile, the Lads' away trip to Nottingham Forest, which was originally due to be played on Saturday 27 September at 3pm, has been moved to a 5.30pm kick-off on the same day.

“Both matches have been chosen as part of Sky Sports’ latest live broadcast picks. Ticket details for both fixtures will be confirmed in due course.”

Sunderland’s Premier League fixtures for August and September in full

What has been said about Sunderland’s step up to the Premier League?

Addressing the changes in Sunderland’s approach since their promotion back to the Premier League during a recent interview with The Echo, defender Dan Ballard said: "I think you can see that the club has really invested.

"In the players but also the staff in the training ground. It's felt like a club always going in the right direction over the last few years but I think this has all just sped things up. We know the task ahead and how tough it is going to be, it feels like the club is doing everything they can to put us in a good spot to stay in the Premier League.

"There's going to be real competition now. We've seen how tough it is in recent years for teams who go up and the club have obviously recognised that. It's down to us now to push the level and stay in the team because there is going to competition in every spot. I think the challenge ahead is really exciting as a player. Every wants to be part of it, playing at new grounds and in the Premier League. It's a big motivation for all of us, we've come back in good shape and we're working really hard.

"It 100% feels like we've gone up a level. The new players that have come look really good and are driving the level, and the boys who've been here a few years now, we know it's on us to help them settle but also step up to that mark. Everyone needs to be fighting for their spot, that's only going to improve us as a team."

