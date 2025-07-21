Sunderland are in Portugal for their pre-season trip and face Sporting Lisbon on Monday night

Dan Ballard says that Sunderland's promotion winners know they have a fight on their hands to stay in the team next season.

Despite a move for Sassuolo forward Armand Laurienté falling through, Sunderland have spent heavily in adding six players to their squad since winning at Wembley in May. As well as already investing over £100 million in the playing squad, there have also been significant additions to the backroom staff and a lot of investment in facilities at the Academy of Light.

Ballard says there is real feeling of excitement within the group at the speed of the club's development and says he is relishing the challenge of proving he can keep the pace and step up to the top tier next season.

"I think you can see that the club has really invested," Ballard said.

"In the players but also the staff in the training ground. It's felt like a club always going in the right direction over the last few years but I think this has all just sped things up. We know the task ahead and how tough it is going to be, it feels like the club is doing everything they can to put us in a good spot to stay in the Premier League.

"There's going to be real competition now. We've seen how tough it is in recent years for teams who go up and the club have obviously recognised that. It's down to us now to push the level and stay in the team because there is going to competition in every spot. I think the challenge ahead is really exciting as a player. Every wants to be part of it, playing at new grounds and in the Premier League. It's a big motivation for all of us, we've come back in good shape and we're working really hard.

"It 100% feels like we've gone up a level. The new players that have come look really good and are driving the level, and the boys who've been here a few years now, we know it's on us to help them settle but also step up to that mark. Everyone needs to be fighting for their spot, that's only going to improve us as a team."

Why Dan Ballard hopes his injury issues at Sunderland will now be behind him

Ballard's 2024/25 campaign ended in spectacular fashion but it was one that also had its fair share of injury frustration. The 25-year-old is currently in a good place having trained fully over the last few weeks and come through his two appearances so far without any issue.

The defender is hopeful that a full pre-season will help avoid the issues that impacted him last time out.

"I missed last pre season which put me on the backfoot, you have to catch up," he said.

"It made it really tough to get that baseline [of fitness] so hopefully this season I can get the full pre-season in and that will help avoid any injury issues this year."

