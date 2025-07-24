Sunderland have been linked with a potential move for Nicolo Zaniolo

Sunderland are one of several clubs from across Europe monitoring Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, according to reports.

The Italian has struggled to make a consistent impact in Turkey since signing for his current employers from AS Roma in 2023, and has spent loan stints with the likes of Aston Villa, Atalanta, and Fiorentina in the period since.

As such, another exit could be on the cards this summer, and as per the latest update from continental outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, the Black Cats are amongst those considering a swoop for the 26-year-old.

What has been said about Sunderland’s transfer interest in Nicolo Zaniolo?

According to TMW, despite an impressive start to pre-season, Zaniolo could still be a candidate for an exit in the final month of the transfer window. It is understood that the playmaker has caught the eye of head coach Okan Buruk in recent weeks, but continues to attract the attention of several prospective suitors as Galatasaray weigh up their options.

To that end, Sunderland are mentioned as one club keeping tabs on the 19-cap Italy international, while Spanish outfits Villarreal and Oviedo, Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, and a number of unnamed Serie A sides are also said to be keen.

For his part, Buruk has made it clear that he is an admirer of Zaniolo, despite ongoing speculation over his future. The Galatasaray boss said: "Zaniolo is a very talented player. We want to monitor him closely during this preparation period. He's working well, everything is going in the right direction. In friendlies, he's shown positive signs of discipline and understanding of the game. He's an important asset for us."

Kristjaan Speakman confirms Sunderland's transfer plans for the rest of the transfer window

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed that the club were still looking to make several additions to their squad. He said: “We've still got several more players that we need to acquire in certain areas of the pitch.

"I'll leave that a little bit loose for you but we have to try to find the right players. We've never been knee-jerk in our decision making. We'll try to be calm, but it's the balance of being calm, waiting and trying to find [players]. Also knowing that you've got the right ones and being decisive.

"Momentum is important. We want to make sure we can start well. We knew that we had three or four players that we felt were the right ones and we've tried to do them. I think that just shows the ambition of the ownership and the direction of the club."