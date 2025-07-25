Sunderland face Hearts in a testimonial match for Craig Gordon on Saturday afternoon

Hearts manager Derek McInnes has warned Sunderland to expect a “proper game” when they travel to Tynecastle for Craig Gordon’s testimonial on Saturday afternoon.

The two clubs will honour the veteran goalkeeper in a friendly clash, with Regis Le Bris’ side continuing their pre-season preparations after a recent training camp in Portugal, during which they played both Sevilla and Sporting CP.

But while the primary aim of the day is to pay tribute to a player who has served both Hearts and Sunderland admirably over the course of his long and storied career, McInnes is still expecting the contest to be a high quality affair.

What has Derek McInnes said about Hearts vs Sunderland?

As quoted by The Scotsman, McInnes said: "It's clearly a step up. It's a testimonial for Craig and both clubs are here to honour him. At the start and end it will feel like that for Craig, but once the ball rolls it will feel like a proper game. Scotland v England, a Premier League team coming up and thinking back as a player, you would love to pitch yourself against them. I think it will be a really good test for us."

McInnes also hailed the impact of new signings Alexandros Kyziridis and Claudio Braga after the pair both got themselves on the scoresheet during a recent 4-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Dumbarton.

"Both of them have made a quick start," he said. "Supporters like what they see - as do we. Both boys are desperate to do well. We've made it clear to them that it covers a multitude of sins if you work hard for supporters and the fans need to see that. It's fundamental for all the players. The games coming up will be a big step up from this, both physically and in terms of intensity. But all the new lads can be pleased with their introduction considering we were just back over a month ago."

What has Craig Gordon said about his fitness ahead of his testimonial against Sunderland?

While Saturday’s match will be played in honour of Gordon, the 42-year-old is currently struggling with a shoulder problem that may limit his involvement at the weekend.

Speaking recently to Roker Report, he said: "It's going to be tight, it's going to be close. I think I'll be okay to play some part in the match. I don't think I'll play 90 minutes but I'm definitely looking to try and get on the pitch at some point.

“Hopefully I'll get on, potentially in the second half, but I'll need to see closer to the time how things are going. I'm stepping up the rehab day by day at the moment so I'll just wait and see where I am when the game comes around."