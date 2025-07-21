Sunderland fell to a narrow defeat against Sporting Lisbon in their second and final game in Portugal.
Francisco Trincao’s first-half goal proved the difference between the two teams, though there were a lot of positives for the Black Cats. Here, we rate all 23 Sunderland players involved in the game...
1. Blondy Nna Noukeu
Will be disappointed with the opening goal, caught stranded when he should have been off his line to gather a long ball. Dealt with set pieces OK when required. 5
2. Trai Hume
Defended well enough, didn't have a great deal to do in that regard in truth. Linked up nicely down the right with his team mates and involved in some promising moves. Solid display as per. 6 Photo: George Wood
3. Dan Ballard
Battled well with Conrad Harder and was probably a bit unlucky with some of the refereeing. Some good challenges and clearing headers with Sunderland mostly on top in the first half. 6
4. Jenson Seelt
Very impressive. Consistently makes good decisions in possession, whether passing through the lines or driving into space himself. Defended well, too. Must be giving Le Bris something to think about? 8
