Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings: How all 23 players fared in narrow Sporting Lisbon defeat

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 21st Jul 2025, 21:59 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 22:02 BST

Sunderland played the second and final friendly of their pre-season tour against Sporting Lisbon on Monday night

Sunderland fell to a narrow defeat against Sporting Lisbon in their second and final game in Portugal.

Francisco Trincao’s first-half goal proved the difference between the two teams, though there were a lot of positives for the Black Cats. Here, we rate all 23 Sunderland players involved in the game...

Will be disappointed with the opening goal, caught stranded when he should have been off his line to gather a long ball. Dealt with set pieces OK when required. 5

1. Blondy Nna Noukeu

Will be disappointed with the opening goal, caught stranded when he should have been off his line to gather a long ball. Dealt with set pieces OK when required. 5 | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Defended well enough, didn't have a great deal to do in that regard in truth. Linked up nicely down the right with his team mates and involved in some promising moves. Solid display as per. 6

2. Trai Hume

Defended well enough, didn't have a great deal to do in that regard in truth. Linked up nicely down the right with his team mates and involved in some promising moves. Solid display as per. 6 Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Battled well with Conrad Harder and was probably a bit unlucky with some of the refereeing. Some good challenges and clearing headers with Sunderland mostly on top in the first half. 6

3. Dan Ballard

Battled well with Conrad Harder and was probably a bit unlucky with some of the refereeing. Some good challenges and clearing headers with Sunderland mostly on top in the first half. 6 | Chris Fryatt

Photo Sales
Very impressive. Consistently makes good decisions in possession, whether passing through the lines or driving into space himself. Defended well, too. Must be giving Le Bris something to think about? 8

4. Jenson Seelt

Very impressive. Consistently makes good decisions in possession, whether passing through the lines or driving into space himself. Defended well, too. Must be giving Le Bris something to think about? 8 | Photo by Ben Cuthbertson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice