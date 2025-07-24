Leeds United agree deal to sign Sunderland transfer target, medical booked - reports

Leeds United look to have sealed a deal for Sunderland linked stopper Lucas Perri

Leeds United have agreed a deal in principle to sign Sunderland-linked goalkeeper Lucas Perri, according to reports.

The Lyon stopper is one of several names that has been mentioned on Wearside in recent weeks, with the Black Cats eager to bolster their options between the sticks ahead of their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

So far, however, all of their apparent targets have eluded them, with the likes of Polish international Marcin Bulka and ex-Chelsea talent Djordje Petrovic signing for Neom SC and Bournemouth respectively.

And now it would appear that Regis Le Bris’ men are set to miss out on Perri too, with the Brazilian closing in on a transfer to Elland Road, as per renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

What has been said about Leeds United’s move for Sunderland transfer target Lucas Perri?

Writing on X on Thursday morning, Romano explained that Leeds have reached an agreement with Lyon for Perri, with a medical now booked in for the 27-year-old. He said: “Leeds United have agreed deal in principle with OL for goalkeeper Lucas Perri. Medical tests booked and formal steps to follow... Deal in place to join LUFC”.

The news comes after Sunderland were mentioned as admirers of Perri’s by The Guardian earlier this month, with the understanding at the time being that he would end up signing for the Black Cats or Leeds.

Which other goalkeepers have Sunderland been linked with this summer?

As speculation over Sunderland’s goalkeeper hunt mounts, a number of options have been touted as prospective targets in the North East. Royal Antwerp first choice Senne Lammens is said to be attracting interest from both the Black Cats and Manchester United, while England international duo Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone are both understood to be on Kristjaan Speakman’s radar as well.

In the case of the former, Southampton owner Dragan Solak has admitted that the Saints may struggle to prevent his exit this summer. He said: "We unfortunately are not sure that Ramsdale is going to stay, even though he loves the club.

"He's a great young man, everybody loves him, but he wants to get his place in the national team and it's not easy to get there in the Championship. He's even personally looking at all the options of how he would go and come back if we are promoted because he loves the place and he loves the club.

"But generally we understand that he needs to stay within the Premier League level of football to achieve his goals and we will not stop that. We want also what is best for him.”