Transfer news: Sunderland make Matty Young decision as Kristjaan Speakman outlines next steps
Matty Young has rejoined Salford City on loan for the 2025/26 season, Sunderland have confirmed.
Young made 27 appearances across all competitions for the League Two club last season, and Sunderland believe that returning to a familiar environment will boost his development. Sunderland say Young will keep in regular contact with the senior group and that they have a ‘clear’ idea of his pathway after the upcoming campaign.
Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We’re really pleased with Matty’s progress to date, and we’ve taken our time to ensure his plan for next season is appropriate. Salford is an environment we are all familiar with and one where Matty can focus on his performances without distraction or unknowns. It’s a collaboration between the Clubs and in addition to a full season of games, he’ll also have frequent touchpoints with our senior team, as we have a clear idea of where we want him to be next summer after this experience.”
Young said he is hoping to compete for promotion with Salford City this season.
“I think knowing what I am capable of and my ability on the pitch, I think there is more expectation now with what I can go and deliver on a match day,” Young said.
“I have set very high expectations on myself to go and push on, and to be the best keeper in the league this year. I think the lads will be pushing for automatics this year, if not, the play-offs, so that is something that me and the team will be looking forward to, and that is the end goal at the end of the day.
“It has all come round very quickly, it feels like we only played Carlisle the other day, and me and the team are very excited about that first game against Crewe. Ideally we want to come here and win, and I feel that will be the first stepping stone on this journey that we are hopefully going to have.”
Sunderland’s goalkeeping plan confirmed
Speaking after the 1-0 defeat to Sporting, head coach Régis Le Bris confirmed that the club were still looking to sign another goalkeeper the summer after failed attempts to sign Marcin Bulka and then Djorde Petrovic.
““Yeah, probably [we will try to sign another goalkeeper,” he said.
“We want to reinforce the squad with the best players we can, who fit the identity of the club and mentality of the team. It's not easy to do this, it's the same for goalkeeper, striker, pivot... I don't know. Every position is possible. We'll see later whether it is possible [to recruit a player in this position].”
