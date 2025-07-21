Manchester United have expressed an interest in signing Sunderland transfer target Senne Lammens

Manchester United have made “initial contact” with Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp over a potential deal for Sunderland transfer target Senne Lammens, according to reports.

The Black Cats are understood to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, and were heavily linked with both Marcin Bulka and Djordje Petrovic before the pair completed moves to Neom SC and Bournemouth respectively.

Since then, Lammens has emerged as a potential option for Kristjaan Speakman’s recruitment team, according to continental outlet GVA. For his part, the stopper has established himself as one of the most statistically impressive goalkeepers in Europe over the past year. He made 177 saves over the course of the 2024/25 campaign and prevented a staggering 16.47 expected goals – more than any other goalkeeper in world football last season, according to data shared by DataMB.

At 6ft 4in, he is a physically commanding presence and has already been capped at every Belgian youth level before receiving his first senior call-up for the UEFA Nations League play-offs in March. He is also no stranger to big moments, having famously scored a stoppage-time header for Club Brugge in the UEFA Youth League against Real Madrid in 2019.

Royal Antwerp are said to be open to cashing in, with GVA stating that the player himself is also keen to take the next step in his career. Alongside Sunderland, Leeds United, Galatasaray, and Manchester United have also been credited with interest.

What has been said about Manchester United’s interest in Sunderland transfer target Senne Lammens?

And according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, United could now look to step up their pursuit having opened preliminary discussions with Royal Antwerp. Writing on X, the renowned reporter said: “Understand Manchester United made initial contact to be informed on deal conditions for 23-year-old GK Senne Lammens. Royal Antwerp goalkeeper among main names on Man Utd list if they decide to go for new GK this summer.”

Romano goes on to state that Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is also on United’s radar, but that the World Cup winner would be a more expensive option than Lammens.

Who else have Sunderland been linked with this summer?

As well as Lammens, Sunderland have also been linked with potential swoops for England international duo Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone. Indeed, in the case of the former, Southampton owner Dragon Solak has conceded that there is a high likelihood of him leaving the south coast this summer.

Speaking to the Daily Echo last month, he said: "We unfortunately are not sure that Ramsdale is going to stay, even though he loves the club.

"He's a great young man, everybody loves him, but he wants to get his place in the national team and it's not easy to get there in the Championship. He's even personally looking at all the options of how he would go and come back if we are promoted because he loves the place and he loves the club. But generally we understand that he needs to stay within the Premier League level of football to achieve his goals and we will not stop that. We want also what is best for him.”

