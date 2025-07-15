The Black Cats are monitoring Jhon Lucumí and Senne Lammens as Régis Le Bris targets Premier League-ready additions

Sunderland are being linked with an ambitious double move in the transfer market, with Colombian international Jhon Lucumí and Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens both emerging as potential targets ahead of the Premier League season.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Black Cats are tracking Lucumí, Bologna’s 27-year-old centre-back who played a key role in their Coppa Italia win and European qualification in 2024-25. However, any potential deal may need to wait until after his release clause expires on July 17, with reports suggesting Sunderland could attempt to negotiate a fee outside of that provision.

Lucumí is a seasoned defender with over 90 appearances in Serie A and 29 senior caps for Colombia. He began his career at Deportivo Cali before stints with Belgian side Genk and, more recently, Bologna. Known for his composure in possession and positional intelligence, Lucumí would bring a wealth of top-flight and international experience to a youthful Sunderland backline. His participation in three Copa Américas – including Colombia’s 2024 run to the final – underscores his pedigree.

While Sunderland may need to be patient on the defensive front, their search for goalkeeping reinforcements continues to escalate. With Djordje Petrović now heading to Bournemouth, Sunderland are among the clubs showing interest in Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens, according to Belgian outlet GVA.

Lammens, 22, has become one of the most statistically dominant goalkeepers in Europe over the past year. He made 177 saves in the 2024-25 campaign and prevented a staggering 16.47 expected goals – more than any other goalkeeper in world football last season, according to data shared by DataMB.

At 6ft 4in, Lammens is physically commanding and has already been capped at every Belgian youth level before receiving his first senior call-up for the UEFA Nations League play-offs in March. He is also no stranger to big moments, having famously scored a stoppage-time header for Club Brugge in the UEFA Youth League against Real Madrid in 2019.

Royal Antwerp are said to be open to cashing in, with GVA stating that the player himself is also keen to take the next step in his career. Leeds United, Galatasaray and even Manchester United have been credited with interest, but Sunderland remain part of what’s been described as the “English goalkeeping carousel”. With Sunderland already spending over £100million this summer on the likes of Simon Adingra, Enzo Le Fée and Habib Diarra, the pursuit of Lucumí and Lammens shows there may still be serious intent in the market.

