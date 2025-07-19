Former Sunderland loanee Januzaj misses pre-season clash amid Sevilla exit talks and career uncertainty

Adnan Januzaj was a notable absentee as Sevilla prepared to face Sunderland in Portugal after being left out of the Spanish side’s squad on Saturday.

Now 30, Januzaj’s career has drifted far from the early projections that once saw him tipped to win the Ballon d’Or. 12 years after he burst onto the scene at Manchester United and less than a decade after his ill-fated loan at Sunderland, the former wonderkid is now surplus to requirements at Sevilla.

According to reports from Koha, Januzaj has been given permission to leave Sevilla this summer and is not part of Matías Almeyda’s plans for the 2025-26 season. A return to Anderlecht – where he spent six years in the academy before his move to United – has been mooted.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Januzaj’s spell at Sunderland in 2016-17 offered a glimpse into the inconsistencies that would plague his career. Brought in on loan by David Moyes, the winger made 25 Premier League appearances but managed just one goal – a late winner in the EFL Cup against Shrewsbury Town. He also saw red in a 1–0 loss to Tottenham and struggled with injury setbacks throughout the campaign, ultimately failing to make the impact many had hoped.

After being sold by José Mourinho in 2017 to Real Sociedad, Januzaj did show flashes of his talent in La Liga, scoring 23 goals across five seasons. But a free transfer to Sevilla in 2022 failed to reignite his career. Since arriving at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, Januzaj has made just 17 appearances and has spent the last two seasons out on loan.

A temporary spell at Istanbul Başakşehir in 2023 was followed by a move to Las Palmas for the 2024-25 campaign, where his form remained unconvincing. Once seen as the next star of European football, Januzaj now finds himself in limbo, and his omission from Sevilla’s pre-season squad for the game against Sunderland is the clearest sign yet that his time in Andalusia is all but over.

Is there any Sunderland team news ahead of the game?

Several new signings could make their first appearances in red and white. Simon Adingra, Noah Sadiki, and Chemsdine Talbi are in contention to feature after sitting out the South Shields clash.

However, Sunderland remain without several key defenders. Luke O’Nien and Aji Alese continue their recoveries from shoulder surgery, while Dennis Cirkin (wrist) and Leo Hjelde (Achilles) are also unavailable. All four are expected to miss the club’s first three Premier League matches before returning after the September international break. Reinildo Mandava is also absent, having been granted extra rest following his involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup with Atlético Madrid.

old picked up an injury during Sunderland's pre-season training camp in Portugal, and will now undergo treatment that will likely see him sidelined for the foreseeable.

The exact prognosis and length of absence will be determined over the coming days, and an update is likely towards the end of Sunderland's trip. Mundle will miss both fixtures at Estadio Algarve, with the Black Cats facing Sevilla on Saturday night and Sporting Lisbon on Monday night.

