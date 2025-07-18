Sunderland handed new injury concern ahead of Premier League campaign

Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle has picked up an injury during the club’s training camp in Portugal

Romaine Mundle has emerged as a new injury concern for Sunderland.

The Echo understands that the 22-year-old picked up an injury during Sunderland's pre-season training camp in Portugal, and will now undergo treatment that will likely see him sidelined for a period of time. The exact prognosis and length of absence will be determined over the coming days, and an update is likely towards the end of Sunderland's trip.

Mundle will miss both fixtures at Estadio Algarve, with the Black Cats facing Sevilla on Saturday night and Sporting Lisbon on Monday night. Mundle had a superb campaign last time out, stepping into Jack Clarke's shoes impressively as Sunderland won promotion back to the Premier League. His season was impacted by injuries however, with the winger missing for two extended periods due to hamstring issues.

There is interest in Mundle from some clubs in Europe, including Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven following Johan Bakayoko's departure for RB Leipzig, but Sunderland see him as a big part of their plans and preparing to offer him a new contract. Mundle's current deal runs until the summer of 2028.

Sunderland's injury list is growing ahead of the new campaign, with Luke O'Nien, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde all ruled out of the first three fixtures of the Premier League season. They made a timely breakthrough in the transfer market on Friday, agreeing a £17.5 million fee with Sassuolo to sign forward Armand Laurienté. Laurienté can play across the frontline but has played the bulk of his senior career so far off the left wing.

Laurienté is set to have a medical over the weekend ahead of signing a five-year deal at the club.

The move would represent a major breakthrough for the Black Cats, as the 26-year-old has been a key attacking target from the start of the transfer window. Having played for Lorient earlier in his career, Laurienté is well known to both head coach Régis Le Bris and new director of football Florent Ghisolfi. Having stayed at Sassuolo in the aftermath of their relegation to Serie B, the forward is now understood to be keen on a new challenge and looks set to test himself in the Premier League.

A versatile forward, Laurienté is comfortable on both the left wing or playing through the middle as a central striker. He scored 18 goals last season as Sassuolo won promotion back to Serie A, and has extensive top-tier experience both in Italy and France.

